  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General Motors Company
  News
  Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/10 10:15:33 am
50.835 USD   +0.23%
10:03aGENERAL MOTORS : Dr. EV-il Fights Climate Change in GM's Big Game Spot
PU
06:08aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Bonds Yields -3-
DJ
05:06aU.S. to detail $5-billion plan to fund EV charging network
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Motors : Dr. EV-il Fights Climate Change in GM's Big Game Spot

02/10/2022 | 10:03am EST
Dr. EV-il Fights Climate Change in GM's Big Game Spot

2022-02-10


The cast of Austin Powers will reunite in General Motors' big game ad, taking aim at climate change in a humorous way. In "Dr. EV-il," an extension of GM's "Everybody In" campaign, Dr. Evil meets his match - climate change - and learns he is now the second biggest threat to the world. To regain his top position, Dr. Evil and his evil sidekicks hatch a diabolical plan to take control of GM, using the company's Ultium Platform to fight this new nemesis.

The spot prominently features EVs powered by GM's Ultium Platform - including the GMC HUMMER EV SUV and Pickup, Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevy Silverado EV and the BrightDrop EV600 - as well as Cadillac's autonomous Halo Concept Portfolio, which includes the InnerSpace, SocialSpace and PersonalSpace.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 15:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 154 B - -
Net income 2022 10 311 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,38x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 73 697 M 73 697 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 157 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 50,72 $
Average target price 76,11 $
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.49%73 697
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION10.07%277 129
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.51%130 690
DAIMLER AG4.36%86 306
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-11.65%73 478
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG5.47%69 401