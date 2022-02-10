General Motors : Dr. EV-il Fights Climate Change in GM's Big Game Spot

The cast of Austin Powers will reunite in General Motors' big game ad, taking aim at climate change in a humorous way. In "Dr. EV-il," an extension of GM's "Everybody In" campaign, Dr. Evil meets his match - climate change - and learns he is now the second biggest threat to the world. To regain his top position, Dr. Evil and his evil sidekicks hatch a diabolical plan to take control of GM, using the company's Ultium Platform to fight this new nemesis.

The spot prominently features EVs powered by GM's Ultium Platform - including the GMC HUMMER EV SUV and Pickup, Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevy Silverado EV and the BrightDrop EV600 - as well as Cadillac's autonomous Halo Concept Portfolio, which includes the InnerSpace, SocialSpace and PersonalSpace.

