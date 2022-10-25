Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:01 2022-10-25 am EDT
37.36 USD   +4.59%
06:58aGM 3Q profit up on US sales, says it's handling headwinds
AQ
06:57aGeneral Motors Posts Higher Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Reaffirms 2022 Guidance
MT
06:44aGeneral Motors : Earnings Deck Q3 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Motors : Earnings Deck Q3 2022

10/25/2022 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General Motors

Q3 2022 Earnings

October 25, 2022

Table of Contents

Page 4 Q3 Highlights

ICE Portfolio Optimization

EV Acceleration

New Business Growth

Page 12 Investment Opportunity Page 13 Financial Information

2

Information

Relevant

To This

Presentation

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements: this presentation and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements represent our current judgement about possible future events and are often identified by words such as "aim", "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions. In making these statements we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgements are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors, many of which are described in our most recent annual report on form 10-K and our other filings with the securities and exchange commission.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

Non-GAAP financial measures: see our most recent annual report on form 10-k and our other filings with the securities and exchange commission for a description of certain non-GAAP measures used in this presentation, including EBIT-adjusted,eps-diluted-adjusted,ETR-adjusted,ROIC-adjusted and adjusted automotive free cash flow, along with a description of various uses for such measures. This presentation also includes GMF's return on tangible common equity, which is used by GMF's management and can be used by investors to measure GMF's contribution to gm's enterprise profitability and cash flow. Return on average tangible common equity is calculated as GMF's net income attributable to common shareholder for the trailing four quarters divided by GMF's average tangible common equity for the same period. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures are set forth within these reports and the select supplemental financial information section of this presentation and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures. When we present our total company EBIT-adjusted, GMF is presented on EBT-adjusted basis.

Additional information: in this presentation and related comments by management, references to "record" or "best" performance (or similar statements) refer to General Motors company, as established in 2009 on a continuing operations basis. In addition, certain figures included in the charts and tables in this presentation may not sum due to rounding.

3

Q3 Highlights

Record revenue

Reaffirming

Continued

and double-digit

full-year guidance

truck dominance

EBIT-adjusted margins

Record Chevrolet Bolt EV

Expanding Cruise

Hosting Investor Day

and BrightDrop

and Bolt EUV sales

on Nov. 17

growth opportunities

4

Surging Truck Leadership

GM leads full-size pickup, full-size SUV

Redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD /

Chevrolet Colorado / GMC Canyon

and full-size luxury SUV segments,

GMC Sierra HD launch first half

mid-size pickups redesigned with

driven by investments

of 2023, with new interiors, enhanced

models targeting the trending

in product enhancements and

trailering technology and new

off-road segment

manufacturing capacity

high-feature models

HD retail truck market share

HD manufacturing capacity

51.8%

90K

Up 21 points YOY

Increase

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 10:43:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
06:58aGM 3Q profit up on US sales, says it's handling headwinds
AQ
06:57aGeneral Motors Posts Higher Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Reaffirms 2022 Guidance
MT
06:44aGeneral Motors : Earnings Deck Q3 2022
PU
06:44aGeneral Motors : Chair and CEO Mary Barra's letter to shareholders
PU
06:42aGM posts higher profit and reaffirms outlook, but margin slips
RE
06:41aGM posts higher profit, reaffirms outlook
RE
06:34aEarnings Flash (GM) GENERAL MOTORS CO. Posts Q3 EPS $2.25, vs. Street Est of $1.88
MT
06:31aGM Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results
PR
10/24GM Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
10/24GM launching return to work plan for salaried workers in January
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 155 B - -
Net income 2022 8 810 M - -
Net cash 2022 8 577 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,94x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 52 082 M 52 082 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 157 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 35,72 $
Average target price 50,49 $
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.08%52 082
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.18%183 611
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.63%75 922
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-13.54%61 786
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-41.31%50 173
BMW AG-11.96%49 805