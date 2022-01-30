General Motors : First 2023 Corvette Z06 Raises $3.6 Million for Operation Homefront

Log in
01/30/2022
2022-01-29


SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Operation Homefront will receive $3.6 million from today's sale of the first retail 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction. This is a record sale for a charity vehicle donated by a manufacturer at Barrett-Jackson, surpassing the previous record, held by the first retail 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, by $600,000.

The 2023 Corvette Z06, offering the highest horsepower naturally-aspirated V-8 to hit the market in any production car, was driven onto the block at the annual auction by retired Corvette Racing legend Oliver Gavin. Representatives from Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit focused on building strong, stable and secure military families, were at the auction to experience this exciting moment firsthand. 100 percent of the winning bid from Rick Hendrick, founder and CEO of Hendrick Companies, benefits Operation Homefront.

"We are deeply grateful to our friends at Chevrolet and Barrett-Jackson for choosing Operation Homefront as the beneficiary of this incredible auction," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. "The proceeds from the sale of this sensational Corvette Z06 will go a long way to helping us help our military families overcome their financial hardships and have the opportunity to thrive in the communities - our communities - they've worked so hard to protect."

Since 2017, Chevrolet has been a proud supporter of Operation Homefront. Chevrolet has provided seven Silverado full-size trucks to the organization's headquarters and six regional offices, and donated funding for services. Today's Barrett-Jackson auction significantly increases the funding support Chevrolet has been able to provide to Operation Homefront.

"It's truly a privilege to support our military members and their families through Operation Homefront," said Steve Hill, Chevrolet vice president. "Proceeds from the first retail 2023 Corvette Z06 will benefit many U.S. military families across the country who have done so much to serve our country."

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 05:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
