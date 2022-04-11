Log in
General Motors : First Retail Production 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible Raises $1 Million for TMCF

04/11/2022 | 11:31am EDT
First Retail Production 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible Raises $1 Million for TMCF

2022-04-11


WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The first retail production 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 convertible raised $1 million for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction on April 9. This auction and the sale of the first retail production 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition in January bring the total amount of money raised for charity by the 2023 Corvette Z06 to $4.6 million in 2022.

The 2023 Corvette Z06, which offers the highest-horsepower naturally aspirated V-8 of any production car, drove onto the world-famous auction block in support of the TMCF's Teacher Quality & Retention Program. Representatives from TMCF, the nation's largest organization exclusively representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, were at the auction to experience this exciting moment in the organization's history.

One hundred percent of the winning bid from Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group and owner of 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, benefits the organization's TQRP, a training initiative that helps aspiring K-12 educators develop their skills for success in challenging teaching environments. Hendrick will also have the opportunity to customize the first retail production Corvette Z06 convertible. This includes the selection of everything, from the body color to the shade of the brake calipers.

"The 2022 Palm Beach Auction is a community event that we are very proud to be associated with," said Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. "Through the generous support of GM, Chevrolet and Barrett-Jackson, we raised a significant amount of funds and awareness of our TQRP initiative, which provides opportunities for students of color in the K-12 educational environment and beyond."

"General Motors and Chevrolet are honored to support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund on its mission to empower students and educators for success," said Scott Bell, Chevrolet global vice president. "The proceeds from this sale of the first retail production Corvette Z06 convertible will support high-caliber training for future educators studying at HBCUs and PBIs across the nation."

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in 80 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 15:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
