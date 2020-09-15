Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : GM Accuses Former Board Member of Leaking Confidential Information to Rival Auto Maker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

By Mike Colias

General Motors Co. is suing a former board member, claiming he leaked confidential information to a rival company and to the United Auto Workers, a move the auto maker says added billions to its labor costs.

In a federal lawsuit filed in New Jersey this week, the company accused Joseph Ashton, a former vice president at the UAW, of accepting bribes from crosstown competitor Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, which was at the time trying to pressure GM into a merger. Mr. Ashton served as a director at GM at the time of the merger advances, which later became public.

Mr. Ashton's attorney, Jerome Ballarotto of New Jersey, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Fiat Chrysler has called GM's allegations meritless and said they are an attempt to hurt the company's reputation.

In its lawsuit, GM said Fiat Chrysler used offshore bank accounts to bribe Mr. Ashton in exchange for confidential information that he had access to in his role as a GM board member. The former UAW official served on GM's board from 2014 to 2017.

The lawsuit also accuses Mr. Ashton of taking bribes from Fiat Chrysler during the time he served as the UAW's lead labor negotiator with GM. GM said Fiat Chrysler paid off Mr. Ashton to drive a harder bargain with GM in labor negotiations.

"In part due to Ashton's disloyalty and breaches of confidence, GM was forced to incur billions of dollars in increased labor costs," GM's lawsuit says.

The lawsuit is an extension of a broader effort by GM to hold Fiat Chrysler accountable for what it claims was an orchestrated effort to harm GM.

GM made similar allegations against Mr. Ashton last month in a filing that attempted to keep alive its lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler.

In an unusual legal standoff against two major competitors, GM in November filed a racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler, claiming its employees bribed UAW officials to gain a competitive edge on labor costs.

GM last month appealed the case to the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after a federal judge in Detroit dismissed it.

Mr. Ashton last year pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering while a UAW official. He was accused of rigging UAW vendor contracts in exchange for kickbacks.

--Nora Naughton contributed to this article.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 9.01% 10.882 Delayed Quote.-24.34%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.28% 31.58 Delayed Quote.-14.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
05:10pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Accuses Former Board Member of Leaking Confidential Informat..
DJ
11:09aGM exploring 'flying car' market using its Ultium electric battery-sources
RE
11:00aGENERAL MOTORS : to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtua..
PU
05:51aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nikola, Oracle, Daimler
09/14GM encouraged by global recovery, but not interested in 'short-term pop' for ..
RE
09/14Nikola, CNH building electric truck prototypes for 2021 end launch
RE
09/14Nikola, CNH building electric truck prototypes for 2021 end launch
RE
09/14GM encouraged by global recovery, but not interested in 'short-term pop' for ..
RE
09/14GENERAL MOTORS : SiriusXM Extends and Expands Relationship with General Motors
PR
09/14Chinese automakers announce targets to raise hydrogen vehicle sales
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 118 B - -
Net income 2020 2 220 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 1,23%
Capitalization 44 622 M 44 622 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 39,53 $
Last Close Price 31,18 $
Spread / Highest target 92,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
John Stapleton Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-14.81%44 622
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.40%186 475
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.79%91 640
DAIMLER AG-6.48%58 656
BMW AG-12.33%49 174
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.89%43 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group