    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12 2022-07-11 pm EDT
31.13 USD   -3.67%
03:04pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Announces 2022 Q2 Earnings Conference Call Details
PU
12:55pWells Fargo Adjusts General Motors' Price Target to $29 from $33, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
03:42aChinese Shares Close Lower; SAIC Motor Skids Despite Higher Sales
MT
General Motors : GM Announces 2022 Q2 Earnings Conference Call Details

07/11/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
DETROIT - General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will release its second-quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, July 26, at approximately 6 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call for financial analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Financial materials will be available at the following locations:

Conference call details are as follows:

  • 1-800-857-9821 (U.S.)
  • 1-517-308-9481 (international/caller-paid)
  • Conference call passcode: General Motors

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio replay information will be available on the GM Investor Relations website in the Events section.

The company's third-quarter earnings announcement date is Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

###

CONTACTS:

GM Finance Communications

Priscilla Zuchowski

630-927-2469

priscilla.zuchowski@gm.com

GM Finance Communications

David Caldwell

586-989-7861

david.caldwell@gm.com

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 19:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 152 B - -
Net income 2022 9 249 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,18x
Yield 2022 0,03%
Capitalization 47 116 M 47 116 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 157 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 32,31 $
Average target price 57,38 $
Spread / Average Target 77,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-44.89%47 116
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.26%212 821
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.24%84 896
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-17.34%60 836
BMW AG-14.07%50 857
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.05%46 710