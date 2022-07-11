General Motors : GM Announces 2022 Q2 Earnings Conference Call Details

DETROIT - General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will release its second-quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, July 26, at approximately 6 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call for financial analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Financial materials will be available at the following locations:

Conference call details are as follows:

1-800-857-9821 (U.S.)

1-517-308-9481 (international/caller-paid)

Conference call passcode: General Motors

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio replay information will be available on the GM Investor Relations website in the Events section.

The company's third-quarter earnings announcement date is Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

