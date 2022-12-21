Advanced search
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
35.90 USD   +1.99%
General Motors : GM Announces 2022 Q4 and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call Details

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
DETROIT - General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call for financial analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Financial materials will be available at the following locations:

Conference call details are as follows:

  • 1-800-857-9821 (U.S.)
  • 1-517-308-9481 (international/caller-paid)
  • Conference call passcode: General Motors

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio replay information will be available on the GM Investor Relations website in the Events section.

The company's subsequent earnings announcements are scheduled as follows:

  • Q1 2023: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Q2 2023: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

###

CONTACTS:

