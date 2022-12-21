General Motors : GM Announces 2022 Q4 and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call Details

DETROIT - General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call for financial analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference call details are as follows:

1-800-857-9821 (U.S.)

1-517-308-9481 (international/caller-paid)

Conference call passcode: General Motors

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio replay information will be available on the GM Investor Relations website in the Events section.

The company's subsequent earnings announcements are scheduled as follows:

Q1 2023: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Q2 2023: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

