DETROIT - General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will release its third-quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call for financial analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Financial materials will be available at the following locations:

Conference call details are as follows:

1-800-857-9821 (U.S.)

1-517-308-9481 (international/caller-paid)

Conference call passcode: General Motors

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. An audio replay will be available on the GM Investor Relations website in the Events section.

The company's subsequent earnings announcements are scheduled as follows:

Q4 and full-year 2023: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024

Q1 2024: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

