DETROIT - General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will release its third-quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call for financial analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Financial materials will be available at the following locations:
Conference call details are as follows:
- 1-800-857-9821 (U.S.)
- 1-517-308-9481 (international/caller-paid)
- Conference call passcode: General Motors
Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. An audio replay will be available on the GM Investor Relations website in the Events section.
The company's subsequent earnings announcements are scheduled as follows:
- Q4 and full-year 2023: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024
- Q1 2024: Tuesday, April 23, 2024
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.
