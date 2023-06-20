Advanced search
General Motors : GM Announces Preliminary Voting Results at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

06/20/2023
DETROIT - General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today at its annual meeting of shareholders the preliminary results of voting. Approximately 1.2 billion shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 83.9% of shares eligible to be voted.

Item 1: Annual election of directors

Average percentage of votes cast "for" each director nominee

98%

Item 2: Proposal to ratify the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 2

99.4%

Item 3: Proposal to approve, on an advisory basis, named executive officer compensation

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 3

91.6%

Item 4: Proposal to approve amendment No. 1 to the company's 2020 long-term incentive plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance thereunder

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 4

96.6%

Item 5: Shareholder proposal requesting a report on the company's operations in China

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 5

3.0%

Item 6: Shareholder proposal regarding shareholder written consent

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 6

44.6%

Item 7: Shareholder proposal regarding sustainable materials procurement targets

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 7

14.3%

The Board and its committees will consider the results of today's votes when evaluating the company's governance and compensation practices.

Final voting results will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and posted to investor.gm.com once they are certified by the independent inspector of elections.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

###

CONTACTS:

Priscilla Zuchowski

GM Communications

630-927-2469

priscilla.zuchowski@gm.com

Ashish Kohli

GM Investor Relations

847.964.3459

ashish.kohli@gm.com

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
