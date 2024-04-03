SHANGHAI - General Motors and its joint ventures delivered over 441,000 vehicles in China in the first quarter of 2024.

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) grew 42.6 percent on an annual basis to an all-time high of more than 128,000 units. In 2024, GM is launching a record number of NEVs in China, drawing on a unique combination of global and local solutions, including new plug-in hybrid technologies, to meet increasingly diversified consumer needs.

Q1 Performance by Brand

Buick deliveries surpassed 103,000 units. The GL8 family had combined sales of more than 20,000 units, bolstering its strong position in the MPV segment. It will further diversify its offerings, with the nameplate's first plug-in hybrid variant set for launch in Q2. The brand's Ultium-based models, the ELECTRA E5 and ELECTRA E4, continued to build sales momentum in the mainstream SUV market.

Cadillac deliveries topped 33,000 units. The CT5 luxury sedan remained the brand's top-selling model, with deliveries exceeding 18,000 units. In Q2, the OPTIQ will join the LYRIQ as the brand's second Ultium-based EV to attract young, aspiring customers.

Chevrolet had deliveries of over 18,000 units, with the Monza sedan continuing its robust performance. The Tahoe will be introduced in China later this year through The Durant Guild to amplify the brand's decades-long global leadership in the full-size SUV segment.

SAIC-GM-Wuling's deliveries exceeded 286,000 units. The Wuling Bin Guo EV sold more than 32,000 units. It strengthened its growth momentum in Q1 after launching the Wuling Bin Guo PLUS variants with an extended EV range. The Wuling Xing Guang plug-in hybrid EV exceeded 21,000 units in sales, achieving a solid start for the joint venture's new NEV architecture.

GM will continue to pursue new growth opportunities in China by leveraging the company's competitive global resources and growing its local capabilities. In 2024, it will accelerate the electrification of its product portfolio and explore untapped niche segments through The Durant Guild.

