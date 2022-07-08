Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:25 2022-07-08 pm EDT
32.31 USD   -1.09%
GENERAL MOTORS : GM Delivers 484,000 Vehicles in China in the Second Quarter
PU
07/07China Unveils More Measures to Boost Auto Consumption
MT
07/07General Motor's Cruise Unit Denies NHTSA Investigation Following Reports
DJ
General Motors : GM Delivers 484,000 Vehicles in China in the Second Quarter

07/08/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
SHANGHAI - General Motors and its joint ventures delivered more than 484,000 vehicles in China in the second quarter of 2022 amidst the COVID-19 resurgence.

GM's brands stayed resilient and focused on resuming production and operations. Sales across brands began recovering in May. New energy vehicle (NEV) sales in the second quarter posted strong growth momentum, increasing 12.5% from a year earlier.

Q2 Sales by Brand

  • Cadillac had deliveries of nearly 37,000 units. The first Ultium-based model in China, the Cadillac LYRIQ all-electric luxury SUV, began rolling off the production line in May and is now available for order.
  • Buick deliveries topped 128,000 units. The VELITE NEV family sustained strong market demand, growing 53% year over year to more than 8,000 units. The brand introduced its new identity and badge, signifying its accelerated transformation toward an all-electric future.
  • Chevrolet deliveries exceeded 40,000 units. Sales of the brand's first all-electric model - the Menlo - grew nearly four-fold year over year.
  • Wuling deliveries totaled nearly 268,000 units and Baojun deliveries surpassed 11,000 units. The Wuling Hong Guang MINIEV strengthened its leadership position in the NEV segment, with sales rising 10% from a year earlier.

As part of its long-term commitment and ongoing investments to the Chinese market, GM recently announced an intended investment of $100 million to set up its new Premium Import business in China. It will enable the company to tap into growing customer demand in the high-end import market.

In the meantime, GM is continuing its pivot to a platform innovator. Following the Cadillac LYRIQ, Ultium-based EVs from Buick and Chevrolet will make their debut in China in the second half of this year.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

###

CONTACT:

Grace Jiang

GM China Communications

(+86-21) 2899-6713

grace.jiang@gm.com

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 152 B - -
Net income 2022 9 249 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,23x
Yield 2022 0,03%
Capitalization 47 626 M 47 626 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 157 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-46.67%47 626
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.02%212 528
VOLKSWAGEN AG-28.47%80 491
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-20.33%58 577
BMW AG-15.49%50 019
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-46.75%46 830