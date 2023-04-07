Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
34.59 USD   -1.42%
03:40pGeneral Motors no longer wants Apple and Android in its cars
AQ
02:25pGeneral Motors : GM Delivers Over 462,000 Vehicles in China in the First Quarter
PU
12:53pUsed U.S. electric vehicle sales jump as prices fall -group
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Motors : GM Delivers Over 462,000 Vehicles in China in the First Quarter

04/07/2023 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI - General Motors and its joint ventures delivered over 462,000 vehicles in China in the first quarter.

2023 is GM's breakout year for EVs. The company is accelerating the rollout of EVs across all brands. It is on track to deliver more than 20 new and refreshed models in China this year, over one third of which will be new energy vehicles. Buick's first Ultium model - the Electra E5 - will go on sale in April.

Click here to view the full release.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

# # #

CONTACTS:

Grace Jiang

Corporate Communications and Media Relations

Phone: (+86-21) 3850-7255

grace.jiang@gm.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 18:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
03:40pGeneral Motors no longer wants Apple and Android in its cars
AQ
02:25pGeneral Motors : GM Delivers Over 462,000 Vehicles in China in the First Quarter
PU
12:53pUsed U.S. electric vehicle sales jump as prices fall -group
RE
09:24aGM's Cruise recalls 300 self-driving vehicles after bus crash to update software
RE
08:50aGM Cruise recalls 300 robotaxis after crash involving bus
AQ
03:43aSouth Korea to offer $5.3 billion in financing to support battery investment in North A..
RE
01:17aToyota to launch 10 new battery EV models by 2026
RE
04/06U.S. EPA to propose new vehicle pollution cuts, sees big EV jump
RE
04/06Ryder Receives 2022 Overdrive Award from General Motors; Honored for outstanding achiev..
AQ
04/06GM Defense Receives Full-Rate Production Decision from U.S. Army for Infantry Squad Veh..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 161 B - -
Net income 2023 8 048 M - -
Net cash 2023 10 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,94x
Yield 2023 1,08%
Capitalization 48 241 M 48 241 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 167 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 34,59 $
Average target price 50,09 $
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.31%48 241
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.77%188 162
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.46%79 236
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.05%77 026
BMW AG18.28%69 035
FORD MOTOR COMPANY6.88%49 320
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer