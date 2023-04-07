General Motors : GM Delivers Over 462,000 Vehicles in China in the First Quarter

SHANGHAI - General Motors and its joint ventures delivered over 462,000 vehicles in China in the first quarter.

2023 is GM's breakout year for EVs. The company is accelerating the rollout of EVs across all brands. It is on track to deliver more than 20 new and refreshed models in China this year, over one third of which will be new energy vehicles. Buick's first Ultium model - the Electra E5 - will go on sale in April.

