    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
2023-01-04
34.82 USD   +2.96%
GM reclaims top spot from Toyota with strong U.S. auto sales
RE
General Motors : GM Delivers a Year of Firsts
PU
GM outsells Toyota in U.S. with 2.5% rise in 2022 auto sales
RE
General Motors : GM Delivers a Year of Firsts

01/04/2023
2022 U.S. fourth quarter and full-year sales

DETROIT - General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and its dealers delivered 2.2 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, leading the industry in total sales, and extending its leadership in key market segments including full-size pickups, full-size SUVs and more.

GM plans to build on this momentum in North America in 2023, growing EV market share with nine EV models on sale, including the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, which was the bestselling mainstream EV series in the third and fourth quarter.

Click here to view the full release.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This communication and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and represent our current judgement about possible future events. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgements are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

# # #

CONTACTS:

Colleen Oberc

GM Sales Communications

313-409-3323

colleen.oberc@gm.com

David Caldwell

GM Finance Communications

586-989-7861

David.caldwell@gm.com

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 16:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 154 B - -
Net income 2022 9 181 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,40x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 48 048 M 48 048 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 157 000
Free-Float 95,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 33,82 $
Average target price 50,83 $
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.54%48 048
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%188 972
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.84%74 899
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG4.32%72 274
BMW AG2.94%58 141
FORD MOTOR COMPANY0.00%46 959