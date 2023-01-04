General Motors : GM Delivers a Year of Firsts

2022 U.S. fourth quarter and full-year sales

DETROIT - General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and its dealers delivered 2.2 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, leading the industry in total sales, and extending its leadership in key market segments including full-size pickups, full-size SUVs and more.

GM plans to build on this momentum in North America in 2023, growing EV market share with nine EV models on sale, including the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, which was the bestselling mainstream EV series in the third and fourth quarter.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This communication and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws.

