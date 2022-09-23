Advanced search
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:31 2022-09-23 pm EDT
35.16 USD   -5.94%
01:21pGeneral Motors Company to Reportedly Invest $760 Million in Ohio Plant to Manufacture EV Parts
MT
01:20pGeneral Motors to Invest $760 Million in Toledo Plant for EV Drive Units
DJ
01:12pGeneral Motors to Invest $760 Mln in Toledo, Ohio Plant For Electric Drive Unit Production
MT
General Motors : GM Investing $760 Million in Toledo, Ohio Propulsion Plant for EV Drive Unit Production

09/23/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
  • Toledo-built drive units to be used primarily for Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV and GMC HUMMER EVs
  • Toledo Propulsion Systems is GM's first U.S. propulsion-related manufacturing facility to be transformed for EV-related production

DETROIT - General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today it will invest $760 million at its Toledo, Ohio propulsion manufacturing operations to prepare the facility for production of drive units that will be used in future Ultium-based battery electric trucks, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV and GMC HUMMER EVs. Toledo Propulsion Systems will be GM's first U.S. powertrain or propulsion-related manufacturing facility transformed for EV-related production.

This investment is another example of GM's intention to create job opportunities and to bring employees along in the company's EV transformation. With today's announcement, GM has invested more than $1.9 billion at Toledo since 2011. Renovation work at Toledo Propulsion Systems will begin this month.

Once the plant is converted, it will produce GM's family of EV drive units, which convert electric power from the battery pack to mechanical motion at the wheels. GM's EV drive units will cover front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive propulsion combinations, including high-performance and off-road capabilities.

The Toledo Propulsion Systems team will continue building world-class transmission products while building drive units simultaneously during GM's EV transition.

"Our Toledo team has a long, proud history of building great products and they have worked hard to earn this investment," said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. "This investment helps build job security for our Toledo team for years to come and is the next step on our journey to an all-electric future."

"Our Toledo team will continue to play a key role as we work to strengthen our current truck and SUV dominance, while also playing an important role in our EV growth transition," Johnson added.

"This investment is a recognition that UAW Local 14 members bring the skills, know-how and drive that make GM successful," said UAW President Ray Curry. "UAW members look forward to being a part of shaping the future of General Motors."

Purchased by GM in 1956, Toledo Propulsion Systems currently builds GM's six-speed, eight-speed and 10-speed rear-wheel drive and nine-speed front-wheel drive transmissions that are used in a variety of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac products. The facility currently employs approximately 1,500 people.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Dan Flores

GM Communications

313-418-2374

daniel.flores@gm.com

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 16:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
