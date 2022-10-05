Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:27 2022-10-05 pm EDT
34.49 USD   -3.67%
01:05pGeneral Motors Shares Decline After Morgan Stanley Slashes Price Target
MT
12:42pGeneral Motors : GM Names Arden Hoffman Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer
PU
11:29aFord Upgraded to Overweight By Morgan Stanley on Valuation, Consumer Preference; Price Target Kept at $14
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Motors : GM Names Arden Hoffman Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer

10/05/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • HR executive with extensive tech experience joins GM from Cruise
  • Kim Brycz to retire after nearly 40 years with GM

DETROIT - General Motors today named Arden Hoffman senior vice president and chief people officer. Hoffman joins GM from Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of GM. Hoffman replaces Kim Brycz, who announced her plans to retire from GM after nearly 40 years of service.

Hoffman's appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2023. She will report to GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. Brycz's retirement also is effective Jan. 1, 2023. Brycz has led GM's HR team since 2018.

Brycz joined GM in 1983. Prior to leading GM's global HR team, she spent the majority of her career in the company's global purchasing organization, including serving as executive director of Global Purchasing from 2013 to 2018.

"When Kim shared her plans to retire several months ago, I reflected on the significant contributions she has made to GM over the years. She has built a world-class HR organization that has been instrumental to our ongoing transformation," said Barra. "Arden's deep background leading the HR function for fast-growing global tech companies makes her the right leader to continue that momentum and deliver our future talent portfolio."

Hoffman joins GM with an extensive background in the tech industry. At Cruise, she served as the chief people officer and supported the company's mission to build the most advanced self-driving vehicle by creating a high-performance culture where Cruisers can do their best work.

Before Cruise, Hoffman was the vice president of People at Dropbox, where she was responsible for scaling the company and culture across several global offices. In this role, she helped guide the team from a private startup to a publicly traded company. Prior to Dropbox, Hoffman served in numerous people leader roles at Google and Goldman Sachs.

Hoffman has a Bachelor of Arts with honors in rhetoric from University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

###

CONTACT:

Pat Morrissey

GM Communications

313-407-4548

patrick.e.morrissey@gm.com

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 16:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
01:05pGeneral Motors Shares Decline After Morgan Stanley Slashes Price Target
MT
12:42pGeneral Motors : GM Names Arden Hoffman Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer
PU
11:29aFord Upgraded to Overweight By Morgan Stanley on Valuation, Consumer Preference; Price ..
MT
08:04aMorgan Stanley Cuts Price Target on General Motors to $30 From $42, Maintains Equalweig..
MT
10/04General Motors Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- D..
DJ
10/04Ford's US Sales Decline in September Despite Tripling of Electric Vehicle Sales
MT
10/04Ford reports strong demand for new vehicles in September
RE
10/04Cox Automotive Lowers Full-Year New-Vehicle Sales Forecast as September Volumes Hold St..
AQ
10/04General Motors Says Former Tesla, Lyft Executive Jonathan McNeill Joins Board
MT
10/04General Motors : Entrepreneur and Venture Capital Investor Jonathan McNeill Joins GM's Boa..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 154 B - -
Net income 2022 8 872 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,92x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 52 198 M 52 198 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 157 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 35,80 $
Average target price 52,58 $
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.94%52 198
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.82%189 964
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.00%77 986
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-18.63%58 642
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.78%49 690
BMW AG-17.67%47 264