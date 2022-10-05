General Motors : GM Names Arden Hoffman Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer

HR executive with extensive tech experience joins GM from Cruise

Kim Brycz to retire after nearly 40 years with GM

DETROIT - General Motors today named Arden Hoffman senior vice president and chief people officer. Hoffman joins GM from Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of GM. Hoffman replaces Kim Brycz, who announced her plans to retire from GM after nearly 40 years of service.

Hoffman's appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2023. She will report to GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. Brycz's retirement also is effective Jan. 1, 2023. Brycz has led GM's HR team since 2018.

Brycz joined GM in 1983. Prior to leading GM's global HR team, she spent the majority of her career in the company's global purchasing organization, including serving as executive director of Global Purchasing from 2013 to 2018.

"When Kim shared her plans to retire several months ago, I reflected on the significant contributions she has made to GM over the years. She has built a world-class HR organization that has been instrumental to our ongoing transformation," said Barra. "Arden's deep background leading the HR function for fast-growing global tech companies makes her the right leader to continue that momentum and deliver our future talent portfolio."

Hoffman joins GM with an extensive background in the tech industry. At Cruise, she served as the chief people officer and supported the company's mission to build the most advanced self-driving vehicle by creating a high-performance culture where Cruisers can do their best work.

Before Cruise, Hoffman was the vice president of People at Dropbox, where she was responsible for scaling the company and culture across several global offices. In this role, she helped guide the team from a private startup to a publicly traded company. Prior to Dropbox, Hoffman served in numerous people leader roles at Google and Goldman Sachs.

Hoffman has a Bachelor of Arts with honors in rhetoric from University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

