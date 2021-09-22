General Motors : GM Names David Strickland VP, Global Regulatory Affairs

DETROIT - General Motors today named David L. Strickland as vice president, Global Regulatory Affairs, effective Oct. 1. Strickland will report to Omar Vargas, GM vice president and head of Global Public Policy.



Strickland is currently the staff director of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation (Senate Commerce). Strickland also served as the administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the Obama Administration, from 2010-2014.



Strickland replaces Bob Babik, who has elected to retire from GM, effective Jan. 1, 2022, after 20 years of service.



"David has an extensive background working on a wide variety of transportation and auto industry policy issues," said Vargas. "His knowledge of the issues and ability to work collaboratively with government and industry make him the perfect leader to help drive regulatory policies in support of GM's growth initiatives, including our vision for an all-electric and autonomous future."



In his new role, Strickland will lead a team responsible for working with regulatory agencies at the local, state, national and international levels on issues impacting GM and the auto industry.



Strickland has worked in the government affairs and the regulatory realm for the last 25 years. He began working directly on transportation and auto industry issues in 2001 when he first joined Senate Commerce as senior counsel for the Consumer Protection Subcommittee. In 2009, he was nominated by President Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the NHTSA administrator. He served in that role until 2014. From 2014-2019, he worked at Venable LLP where he served as a partner in the firm's privacy and data security practice, focusing on connected and automated vehicle policy. In 2019, he returned to Senate Commerce where he has served as staff director for Chair Maria Cantwell (D-WA).



Strickland holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Studies and Political Science from Northwestern University and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.

