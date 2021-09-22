Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Motors : GM Names David Strickland VP, Global Regulatory Affairs

09/22/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
GM Names David Strickland VP, Global Regulatory Affairs

2021-09-22


Back
Print | Email | Word| Add This|

DETROIT - General Motors today named David L. Strickland as vice president, Global Regulatory Affairs, effective Oct. 1. Strickland will report to Omar Vargas, GM vice president and head of Global Public Policy.

Strickland is currently the staff director of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation (Senate Commerce). Strickland also served as the administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the Obama Administration, from 2010-2014.

Strickland replaces Bob Babik, who has elected to retire from GM, effective Jan. 1, 2022, after 20 years of service.

"David has an extensive background working on a wide variety of transportation and auto industry policy issues," said Vargas. "His knowledge of the issues and ability to work collaboratively with government and industry make him the perfect leader to help drive regulatory policies in support of GM's growth initiatives, including our vision for an all-electric and autonomous future."

In his new role, Strickland will lead a team responsible for working with regulatory agencies at the local, state, national and international levels on issues impacting GM and the auto industry.

Strickland has worked in the government affairs and the regulatory realm for the last 25 years. He began working directly on transportation and auto industry issues in 2001 when he first joined Senate Commerce as senior counsel for the Consumer Protection Subcommittee. In 2009, he was nominated by President Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the NHTSA administrator. He served in that role until 2014. From 2014-2019, he worked at Venable LLP where he served as a partner in the firm's privacy and data security practice, focusing on connected and automated vehicle policy. In 2019, he returned to Senate Commerce where he has served as staff director for Chair Maria Cantwell (D-WA).

Strickland holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Studies and Political Science from Northwestern University and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 17:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
01:30pGM names former U.S. auto safety chief to global regulatory post
RE
01:12pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Names David Strickland VP, Global Regulatory Affairs
PU
12:58pGENERAL MOTORS : Hires Former NHTSA Chief David Strickland as Head of Global Regulatory Af..
MT
12:56pGM to name former NHTSA chief as global regulatory chief - sources
RE
12:04pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : to Provide Ultium With Quality Control System at Lithium-Ion Bat..
MT
10:42aGM, Amazon to Introduce OnStar Guardian Skill for Amazon Alexa
DJ
09:46aGENERAL MOTORS : and Amazon Introduce OnStar Guardian For Alexa at Home
MT
09:12aGENERAL MOTORS : and Amazon Team Up to Offer OnStar Emergency Service at Home
PU
09/21EXPLAINER : Why investigators are still probing Takata air bag inflators
RE
09/21GENERAL MOTORS : GM Reveals All-New EV Motors to Power an All-Electric Future
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 131 B - -
Net income 2021 8 975 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 592 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,95x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 71 672 M 71 672 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.56%71 672
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.41%251 953
VOLKSWAGEN AG20.19%135 760
DAIMLER AG19.92%86 876
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED14.10%65 991
BMW AG9.26%59 953