Executive with experience transforming marketing in large enterprises joins GM from CVS Health

DETROIT - General Motors today named Norm de Greve as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. De Greve joins GM from CVS Health, where he has served as chief marketing officer since 2015.

De Greve's appointment is effective July 31, 2023. He will report to GM President Mark Reuss.

While at CVS Health, de Greve, 54, helped transform the company from America's corner drug store to the largest consumer health care company in the country, moving it to sixth place on the Fortune 500. During that time, CVS earned the highest national reputation in health care, became the most trusted retailer in America and consistently gained market share.

Prior to joining CVS Health, de Greve worked at digital marketing firm Digitas in a variety of positions from 2001-2014, including serving as president of the Boston and Detroit offices, where he spent multiple years working to advance digital marketing for GM. While at Digitas, he helped transform the agency from a regional powerhouse to the world's leader in digital marketing.

He spent the first decade of his career in investment management and management consulting.

"Norm is an experienced marketing leader with a proven track record of building brands and supporting business growth in a digital world," said Reuss. "His broad background, including time spent at Digitas working with GM, is the perfect fit as we continue our technology-driven transformation."

De Greve has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Creative People in Business, by Business Insider as one of the Most Innovative CMOs in The World and he has also earned an Emmy Award.

De Greve graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics from Ithaca College and an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in safety services and connected vehicle technology, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

###

CONTACT:

Pat Morrissey

GM Corporate Communications

313-407-4548

patrick.e.morrissey@gm.com