General Motors GM North America President Steve Carlisle to Retire

By Colin Kellaher

General Motors on Tuesday said Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president of GM North America, is retiring after more than four decades with the auto maker.

The Detroit company said Rory Harvey, currently vice president of Cadillac, would succeed Mr. Carlisle as executive vice president and president of GM North America on June 1.

Mr. Carlisle, 61 years old, joined GM in 1982 and became president of GM North America in September 2020 after a stint as president of Cadillac.

Mr. Harvey, 55, has spent more than 30 years with GM and had led Cadillac since September 2020.

GM said John Roth, 54, who currently serves as global vice president of customer care and aftersales, would succeed Mr. Harvey as vice president of Cadillac.

