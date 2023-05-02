Advanced search
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:23:07 2023-05-02 am EDT
32.63 USD   -2.54%
10:54aGM Says Steve Carlisle to Retire as North America Head; Rory Harvey Named Successor
MT
10:52aGeneral Motors GM North America President Steve Carlisle to Retire
DJ
10:13aGeneral Motors : GM Announces Executive Leadership Changes
PU
General Motors GM North America President Steve Carlisle to Retire

05/02/2023 | 10:52am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


General Motors on Tuesday said Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president of GM North America, is retiring after more than four decades with the auto maker.

The Detroit company said Rory Harvey, currently vice president of Cadillac, would succeed Mr. Carlisle as executive vice president and president of GM North America on June 1.

Mr. Carlisle, 61 years old, joined GM in 1982 and became president of GM North America in September 2020 after a stint as president of Cadillac.

Mr. Harvey, 55, has spent more than 30 years with GM and had led Cadillac since September 2020.

GM said John Roth, 54, who currently serves as global vice president of customer care and aftersales, would succeed Mr. Harvey as vice president of Cadillac.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1051ET

