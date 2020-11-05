Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : GM Says U.S. Auto Demand Returning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 08:45am EST

By Matt Grossman

General Motors Co. saw U.S. auto sales improve sequentially each month in the July-to-September period, a sign of returning American demand, the company said Thursday.

Revenue was $35.48 billion, compared with $35.47 billion in last year's third quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $35.43 billion.

Shares rose 5.85% in premarket trading.

GM had a relatively low bar to clear in comparison with the year-ago period given that a 40-day strike temporarily stopped production at its U.S. factories beginning in September 2019. Even so, the company's results represented a rebound from its performance earlier in the year, which was slowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Global deliveries rebounded to 1.8 million, from 1.5 million in the second quarter, GM said. Its full-size sport-utility vehicles and large pickup trucks gained U.S. retail market share.

The company's profit in the latest quarter was $2.78 a share, up from $1.60 a share in the equivalent stretch last year. Adjusting for special items, GM's profit was $2.83 a share, well ahead of the $1.38 a share that analysts polled by FactSet had forecast.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 0844ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
08:54aGM profit beat driven by strength in trucks, SUVs and China rebound
RE
08:45aGENERAL MOTORS : GM Says U.S. Auto Demand Returning
DJ
08:31aGENERAL MOTORS : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Qualcomm, Bioge..
PR
08:11aGeneral Motors Notches Larger 3Q Profit, Cites Returning U.S. Demand
DJ
08:04aUnifor Says Reaches Tentative Labor Pact With GM, Averting Strike
DJ
07:47aGENERAL MOTORS : GM puts up a booming third quarter
AQ
07:46aGENERAL MOTORS : GM puts up a booming third quarter
AQ
07:31aGENERAL MOTORS : GM Delivers Income of $4.0 Billion and EBIT-adj. of $5.3 Billio..
PR
12:20aGENERAL MOTORS : Unifor and General Motors reach tentative labour deal after ext..
AQ
11/04GENERAL MOTORS : FIFA Secretary General inducted into International Women's Foru..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 120 B - -
Net income 2020 2 127 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 168 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 50 432 M 50 432 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 41,71 $
Last Close Price 35,24 $
Spread / Highest target 84,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
John Stapleton Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-3.72%50 432
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.57%186 629
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.06%80 613
DAIMLER AG-2.73%60 156
BMW AG-14.52%47 214
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.65%42 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group