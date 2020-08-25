Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : GM Uses Salaried Employees to Fill Vacancies at Missouri Pickup-Truck Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

By Ben Foldy

General Motors Co. is taking the unusual step of tapping salaried workers to keep the lines running at its pickup-truck factory near St. Louis as the company continues to struggle with staffing the plant amid pandemic-related absences.

The Detroit auto maker has asked white-collared employees to voluntarily fill in on jobs that are normally staffed by unionized workers, while it works to make up for production lost this spring during a nearly two-month factory shutdown, a company spokesman said Tuesday.

The United Auto Workers union, which represents 3,800 hourly employees at the Wentzville, Mo., factory, has pushed back against the move, arguing that it violates the company's labor contract requiring assembly-line jobs be filled only by union members. A UAW spokesman said the union's local chapter has filed a grievance with GM.

As many companies attempt to resume operations across the country, the Covid-19 pandemic is continuing to cause disruptions, leading to bumpy reopenings efforts in many industries. In some cases, businesses have brought workers back only to send them home again after infections surged anew.

Other employers have taken unprecedented steps in trying to prevent cases from spreading among workers, while also trying to convince them it is safe to return. For instance, the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League have isolated their players in "bubbles" designed to limit potential exposure to the virus.

Earlier this summer, as car companies worked to restore U.S. vehicle production, some factories wrestled with higher-than-expected absences as workers took time off to deal with sick relatives and child care challenges or stayed home worried about contracting the virus.

Despite this, the U.S. auto industry has largely managed to stay open this summer with few major disruptions. For the most part, executives say their plants are operating at or near pre-pandemic levels, even though many have had to lean heavily on temporary workers to manage staffing shortfalls.

GM's Missouri plant, which makes some of the company's higher-margin pickup trucks and vans, has wrestled with staffing shortages since it reopened in May.

Both GM and union officials have said that worker absences are higher than normal because of the pandemic's impact on surrounding communities. Local union leaders at the plant have also criticized the company's response to workers testing positive for the virus and in June asked GM to close the plant temporarily, which the company declined to do.

The Detroit Free Press first reported GM's use of salaried workers at the Missouri factory and the UAW's objections to the move.

In July, GM said it was cutting a third shift at the plant because it had too many assembly-line workers taking time off. It later reversed that decision, pledging to restore staffing levels by hiring temporary workers and transferring employees from other plants. Some of those workers are expected to relocate from a GM plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., where the company, facing weaker demand for the models it builds there, is laying off a shift of workers.

The white-collar employees working at the pickup-truck plant are intended to be there only temporarily to help GM meet stronger-than-expected demand for the models it builds there, the GM spokesman said.

The company has unionized workers it expects to transfer to the Missouri plant from other factories, as well as temporary workers lined up to fill vacancies, but it needs time to train those people, the spokesman said.

At this point, the company doesn't know how long it will need the salaried workers to fill in, the spokesman said, adding that the situation at the Missouri factory was a special case.

Like other car companies, GM continues to run low on certain models, particularly the high-price pickup trucks that drive the bulk of its profits.

Dealership stockpiles were depleted during a monthslong shutdown this spring, and GM has yet to fully replenish inventory, especially with many buyers favoring larger trucks and SUVs over sedans.

Write to Ben Foldy at Ben.Foldy@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
02:30pGENERAL MOTORS : OnStar Business Solutions is the New Hub for All Things Fleet M..
PU
02:12pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Uses Salaried Employees to Fill Vacancies at Missouri Pickup..
DJ
08/20Former Zoox employees sue, alleging rival offer was better than Amazon's
RE
08/20VW launches ID.4 electric SUV, with U.S. production due in 2022
RE
08/20VW launches ID.4 electric SUV, with U.S. production due in 2022
RE
08/19GENERAL MOTORS : to Host China Tech Day
PU
08/19Trump Takes Aim at Goodyear Over Ban on Campaign Attire -- 7th Update
DJ
08/19Trump Takes Aim at Goodyear Over Ban on Campaign Attire -- 6th Update
DJ
08/19Trump Takes Aim at Goodyear Over Ban on Campaign Attire -- 4th Update
DJ
08/19Trump Urges Boycott of Goodyear -- 3rd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 118 B - -
Net income 2020 2 220 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 248 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 43 377 M 43 377 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 38,41 $
Last Close Price 30,31 $
Spread / Highest target 98,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
John Stapleton Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-17.19%43 377
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.32%186 461
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.81%85 722
DAIMLER AG-13.33%54 016
BMW AG-20.36%44 490
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.91%42 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group