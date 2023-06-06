Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:52:15 2023-06-06 pm EDT
35.23 USD   +3.21%
04:34pGeneral Motors : GM to Invest $280 Million for Next-generation Truck Production at Oshawa Assembly
PU
12:17pGlobal markets live: Ford, Standard Chartered, Apple, Unilever, General Motors...
MS
11:35aWEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Motors : GM to Invest $280 Million for Next-generation Truck Production at Oshawa Assembly

06/06/2023 | 04:34pm EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. - General Motors announced today a C$280 million investment in Oshawa Assembly to produce the next-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) full-size trucks. This investment builds on GM's commitment to Canadian manufacturing, which includes more than $1.2 billion invested in the Oshawa plant in 2020. Product details and timing related to GM's future trucks are not being released at this time.

Two years ago, Oshawa Assembly delivered one of the fastest plant launches in GM history, demonstrating the flexibility and agility of the Oshawa workforce. Since it reopened, GM Canada has created 2,600 new manufacturing jobs, and thousands of indirect jobs at Canadian suppliers. Production has increased to three shifts, and fifty per cent of new production hires at the Oshawa plant are women.

"We are excited to announce additional investment for our Oshawa plant to support production of the next-generation of full-size pickups," said Marissa West, president and managing director of GM Canada. "Oshawa plays a critical role in meeting demand for our pickups, and helped GM lead the Canadian industry in heavy-duty truck sales in 2022. Today, we are proud to say we will continue to build pickups with Oshawa pride for years to come."

"What this investment will do is significant for workers and families across Oshawa and the Durham region. By building the next generation of truck products thousands of jobs and the plant's footprint will be secured for years to come," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Continuing to invest in Oshawa autoworkers makes sense now and in the future. The skills, hard work, and dedication of Unifor autoworkers are what fuels Canada's economic engine and builds world-class vehicles used every day all over the world."

GM CANADA INVESTMENT FAST FACTS

Since 2020, GM has made significant investments in Canadian manufacturing, research and development, and EV supply chain including:

About General Motors Canada

General Motors of Canada is headquartered in Oshawa, Ontario and is part of a global company that is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. In Canada, General Motors markets Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles through our strong Canadian network of dealers, as well as OnStar services. More information can be found at www.gm.ca or by following @GMCanada on Twitter and Instagram.

À propos de General Motors du Canada

General Motors du Canada, dont le siège social est situé à Oshawa, en Ontario, fait partie d'une entreprise mondiale qui s'engage à offrir aux gens des solutions de transport plus sécuritaires, plus efficaces et plus écologiques. Au Canada, General Motors distribue les véhicules Chevrolet, Buick, GMC et Cadillac par l'intermédiaire de son solide réseau de concessionnaires du Canada, en plus d'offrir les services OnStar. Pour en savoir plus sur GM Canada, visitez le www.gm.ca ou abonnez-vous à @GMCanada sur Twitter et Instagram.

###

CONTACTS:

Jennifer Wright

GM Canada Communications

905-744-6044

Jennifer.wright@gm.com

Monte Doran

GM Canada Communications

313-348-2318

Monte.doran@gm.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 20:33:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 165 B - -
Net income 2023 7 999 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,89x
Yield 2023 1,07%
Capitalization 47 445 M 47 445 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 167 000
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 34,13 $
Average target price 49,00 $
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY1.90%47 445
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION11.92%196 864
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.33%82 561
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.26%74 612
BMW AG27.66%72 680
FORD MOTOR COMPANY6.53%50 370
