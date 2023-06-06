General Motors : GM to Invest $280 Million for Next-generation Truck Production at Oshawa Assembly

OSHAWA, Ont. - General Motors announced today a C$280 million investment in Oshawa Assembly to produce the next-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) full-size trucks. This investment builds on GM's commitment to Canadian manufacturing, which includes more than $1.2 billion invested in the Oshawa plant in 2020. Product details and timing related to GM's future trucks are not being released at this time.

Two years ago, Oshawa Assembly delivered one of the fastest plant launches in GM history, demonstrating the flexibility and agility of the Oshawa workforce. Since it reopened, GM Canada has created 2,600 new manufacturing jobs, and thousands of indirect jobs at Canadian suppliers. Production has increased to three shifts, and fifty per cent of new production hires at the Oshawa plant are women.

"We are excited to announce additional investment for our Oshawa plant to support production of the next-generation of full-size pickups," said Marissa West, president and managing director of GM Canada. "Oshawa plays a critical role in meeting demand for our pickups, and helped GM lead the Canadian industry in heavy-duty truck sales in 2022. Today, we are proud to say we will continue to build pickups with Oshawa pride for years to come."

"What this investment will do is significant for workers and families across Oshawa and the Durham region. By building the next generation of truck products thousands of jobs and the plant's footprint will be secured for years to come," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Continuing to invest in Oshawa autoworkers makes sense now and in the future. The skills, hard work, and dedication of Unifor autoworkers are what fuels Canada's economic engine and builds world-class vehicles used every day all over the world."

GM CANADA INVESTMENT FAST FACTS

Since 2020, GM has made significant investments in Canadian manufacturing, research and development, and EV supply chain including:

About General Motors Canada

General Motors of Canada is headquartered in Oshawa, Ontario and is part of a global company that is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. In Canada, General Motors markets Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles through our strong Canadian network of dealers, as well as OnStar services. More information can be found at www.gm.ca or by following @GMCanada on Twitter and Instagram.

À propos de General Motors du Canada

General Motors du Canada, dont le siège social est situé à Oshawa, en Ontario, fait partie d'une entreprise mondiale qui s'engage à offrir aux gens des solutions de transport plus sécuritaires, plus efficaces et plus écologiques. Au Canada, General Motors distribue les véhicules Chevrolet, Buick, GMC et Cadillac par l'intermédiaire de son solide réseau de concessionnaires du Canada, en plus d'offrir les services OnStar. Pour en savoir plus sur GM Canada, visitez le www.gm.ca ou abonnez-vous à @GMCanada sur Twitter et Instagram.

###

CONTACTS:

Jennifer Wright

GM Canada Communications

905-744-6044

Jennifer.wright@gm.com

Monte Doran

GM Canada Communications

313-348-2318

Monte.doran@gm.com