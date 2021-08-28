Log in
News 
Summary

General Motors : GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept Unveiled

08/28/2021 | 01:52am EDT
GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept Unveiled Capable and impressive styling showcases brand's off-road performance vision

2021-08-27


LOVELAND, Colo. - GMC revealed its Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck today at Overland Expo Mountain West 2021, exploring GMC's vision for its growing lineup of premium yet capable trucks and SUVs.

Building on the capability of Canyon AT4, the concept further elevates Canyon's off-road credibility by showing how it could be customized for an overlanding enthusiast.

'We wanted to showcase GMC Canyon with this concept and punctuate GMC's commitment to premium, off-road capable vehicles. Consumer reaction to this concept's design will help us further serve the growing market of buyers leading authentic outdoor lifestyles,' said Buick and GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred.

With the impressive styling and premium appointments GMC customers expect, the Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck was designed for overlanding enthusiasts, with capability features that include:

  • Factory-lifted, wide off-road chassis with enhanced underbody coverage
  • Off-road rocker panel protectors
  • Cast-iron control arms
  • Heavy-duty front bumper with winch
  • Integrated front recovery points
  • Front and rear electronic locking differentials
  • Wheel flares with integrated task lamps
  • Multimatic DSSVTM dampers
  • Spare tire swivel mount so a spare tire can be kept on the back of the truck and swivel out of the way of the tailgate when bed access is needed
  • Guy lines for protecting the windshield from low-hanging branches

Power to explore rugged terrain is provided by GMC's 3.6L V-6 engine mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The concept truck could confidently handle a variety of obstacles encountered far from civilization with a 27.7-degree approach angle and a ground clearance of 10.0 inches, boosted by 33-inch BFGoodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tires on 17-inch AEV Crestone wheels. The vehicle could engage in water fording up to 32.1 inches, and its custom-tailored snorkel could allow for filtered and cooler air intake.

Additional features that could help drivers venture off the beaten path include:

  • AEV rear off-road bumper
  • Stainless steel truck bed cap
  • Roof-mounted tent
  • 270-degree awning
  • Jerry cans for gasoline and water
  • Traction boards
  • Off-road jack and mount
  • Cooler and kitchenette
  • Truck bed storage with drawer system
  • Solar panel

All concept features are integrated with GMC's premium design cues, resulting in a rugged-yet-premium appearance. Unique grille and headlamp finishes, distinct AT4 badges, and an exclusive leather-wrapped interior create a sense of confident capability that doesn't compromise style or comfort.

'The Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck was designed to balance functionality with aesthetics. When you're overlanding, capability is an important factor, but doing it with premium style and comfort elevates the experience even further for customers who truly want zero compromises,' said John Owens, lead creative designer for the concept truck.

GMC first introduced AT4 in its Sierra light-duty pickup truck in 2019, positioned as a unique persona meant to offer bold capability while maintaining the innovative technology and premium appointments associated with the brand. It has since expanded across the entire GMC lineup and continues to gain popularity, with over 30 percent of Canyon buyers choosing AT4 this year1.

Canyon is also attracting new customers to the brand with more than half of its buyers in 2021 being new to GMC2. The Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX is the perfect concept vehicle to show how GMC envisions the future of Canyon and how the brand is looking ahead to serve its growing customer base of off-roading and overlanding enthusiasts.

About GMC
With a strong foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902 and now selling in a dozen countries across the world, GMC offers purpose-built vehicles designed and engineered to the highest standard. From the all-new compact SUV Terrain to the Sierra HD, our trucks and crossovers deliver GMC's signature combination of intuitive technologies and premium execution, with the popular Denali representing the pinnacle of GMC design, performance and amenities. Details on all GMC models are available at www.gmc.com, on Twitter at @GMC or at www.facebook.com/gmc.

1Current year-to-date as of July 2021.
2Current year-to-date as of July 2021.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 05:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
