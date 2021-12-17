Log in
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
General Motors : GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 Pickup in Production, Ready for Customer Deliveries

12/17/2021 | 12:09pm EST
GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 Pickup in Production, Ready for Customer Deliveries Proceeds from VIN 001 benefit Tunnel to Towers Foundation

2021-12-17


DETROIT- The first 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickups have been produced at Factory ZERO, and customer deliveries will now begin. The revolutionary GMC supertruck represents the first of many Ultium-based consumer vehicles to be produced as part of General Motors' vision for an all-electric future.

"We brought this truck to market with speed and agility and brought GM another step closer to an all-electric future," said GM President Mark Reuss. "With our Ultium Platform as the foundation for a broad range of applications, the GMC HUMMER EV offers our customers the ultimate in capability and performance."

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

VIN 001 of the Edition 1 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup was auctioned March 27, 2021, at Barrett-Jackson at a hammer price of $2.5 million with proceeds benefitting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization established to honor the memory of Sept. 11 first responder Stephen Siller. The foundation builds mortgage-free, accessible smart homes for the most catastrophically injured veterans and provides mortgage-free homes for Gold Star families and the families of first responders killed in the line of duty. More information is available at www.tunnel2towers.org.

The GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1's design features an Interstellar White exterior, unique Lunar Horizon interior and is powered by GM's new Ultium Platform. Its revolutionary capability offers a GM-estimated up to 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque. It has a starting MSRP of $110,2951. Signature features include:

  • 4 Wheel Steer featuring CrabWalk2 - allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for even greater maneuverability on challenging terrain.
  • Adaptive Air Suspension with Extract Mode3-enables the suspension height to be raised approximately 6 inches (149 mm) to help the GMC HUMMER EV negotiate extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders or fording water.
  • Watts to Freedom4- a driver-selectable experience that unleashes the full acceleration capability of the EV propulsion system, including GM-estimated 0-60-mph performance in approximately 3 seconds.
  • Super Cruise5 - a driver-assistance feature offering hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles (approximately 322,000 km) of enabled roads, and a new automatic lane changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver while following signaling protocols.

Though reservations for Edition 1 models are sold out, reservations for available models are currently accepted at GMC.com/HummerEV.

The GMC HUMMER EV leads future production of zero-emission vehicles at GM's Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, which has been retooled, upgraded and expanded with a $2.2 billion investment by GM. Factory ZERO will serve as the launchpad for the company's multi-brand EV strategy6.

About GMC
With a strong foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902 and now selling in a dozen countries across the world, GMC offers purpose-built vehicles designed and engineered to the highest standard. From the all-new compact SUV Terrain to the Sierra HD, our trucks and crossovers deliver GMC's signature combination of intuitive technologies and premium execution, with the popular Denali sub-brand representing the pinnacle of GMC design, performance and amenities. Details on all GMC models are available at www.gmc.com, on Twitter at @GMC or at www.facebook.com/gmc.

1MSRP excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment.
2Limited to low speeds. Read the vehicle Owner's Manual for important feature limitations and information.
3Late availability. Model-year 2022 Edition 1 models will require a no-charge software update. Standard on model-year 2023 Edition 1 models.
4Read the vehicle Owner's Manual for important feature limitations and information.
5Even while using the Super Cruise driver assistance feature for compatible roads, always pay attention while driving and do not use a hand-held device. Requires properly equipped vehicle, active Super Cruise subscription, working electrical system, cell reception, and GPS signal.
Of domestic and globally sourced parts.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 17:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
