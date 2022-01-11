Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Motors : Introduces CarBravo™ – A New Way to Shop for Used Vehicles

01/11/2022 | 01:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CarBravo offers used vehicle shoppers choice, convenience, transparency and helps create peace of mind

  • Customers can shop online, at the dealership or a combination of both
  • Wide selection of inventory including non-GM makes and models
  • Benefits, support and service throughout ownership experience

DETROIT - General Motors introduced today CarBravo, a new way to shop for used vehicles. CarBravo will elevate the shopping, buying and ownership experience by offering used-vehicle customers access to an expansive inventory, an omnichannel shopping experience and exclusive ownership benefits.

"CarBravo will give customers more choice and access to shop significantly expanded inventories of both the dealer and a national central stock of GM used vehicles. Importantly, the program features will also be offered on non-GM used vehicles," said Steve Carlisle, GM executive vice president and president of GM North America, "CarBravo is designed to provide customers the convenience to shop how they want, where they want - online, at the dealership or both."

CarBravo will also deliver a seamless customer experience through GM's new digital retail platform (DRP). The DRP will provide a simple and transparent shopping interface featuring clear dealer pricing, vehicle history reports and 360-degree views of the vehicle. All CarBravo vehicles will be inspected and reconditioned to meet standards set by GM. Customers can receive guaranteed online offers, from the industry standard Black Book, to buy their vehicles even if they do not purchase a vehicle through CarBravo.

Peace of mind is built into CarBravo with standard warranty coverage on all vehicles, an extensive nationwide network of dealerships for service and maintenance, and wide-ranging ownership benefits that include roadside service, courtesy transportation, and OnStar and SiriusXM trials on eligible vehicles1 throughout the ownership lifecycle. CarBravo leverages the assets of GM, GM Financial and the GM dealer network to create a flexible, modern shopping and buying experience. Customers can also take advantage of at-home test drives and home deliveries, where available at participating dealers.

"Used vehicles are a significant part of our business," said Todd Ingersoll, dealer principal of Ingersoll Auto in Danbury, Connecticut, whose dealership participated in the CarBravo pilot. "We are excited to join GM in exceeding our customers' expectations and continuing to provide a world-class experience."

Dealer enrollment begins immediately, and the consumer launch is expected to begin in spring 2022.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

###

CONTACT:

Sabin Blake

GM Communications

sabin.blake@gm.com

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 18:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
01:08pGENERAL MOTORS : Introduces CarBravo™ – A New Way to Shop for Used Vehicles
PU
12:39pGM challenges Carvana with CarBravo online used car marketplace
RE
03:13aSouth Korea's LG Energy Solution IPO attracts around $80 bln in bids - sources
RE
01/10The My GM Rewards Loyalty Program Expands Rewards for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadill..
PR
01/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Meta, Goldman Sachs, Novartis, Tesla, Boeing...
01/10GENERAL MOTORS : GM Delivers 2.9 Million Vehicles in China in 2021
PU
01/10Today on Wall Street: More rate hikes expected this year
01/10Benchmark Adjusts Price Target for General Motors to $80 From $65, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/10NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Yields Rise, Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Inflation Data..
DJ
01/10GM Brings Powerful New Compute Architecture to Ultra Cruise to Help Enable Door-to-Door..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 128 B - -
Net income 2021 9 750 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,20x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 88 665 M 88 665 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 61,07 $
Average target price 76,15 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY6.21%88 665
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION9.59%277 273
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.79%134 294
FORD MOTOR COMPANY14.83%95 310
DAIMLER AG8.08%88 517
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG9.84%71 600