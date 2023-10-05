By Denny Jacob

--General Motors made a sixth offer to the United Auto Workers union following its counteroffer in September, the Detroit Free Press reported, citing a statement provided to them.

--GM didn't provide details of the latest offer, but the report said the automaker's leaders met with UAW President Shawn Fain Wednesday evening, citing two sources familiar with the negotiations. One source familiar with the latest offer by GM said there has been movement by the company in a few key areas, the report said.

--UAW declined to comment, the Free Press reported.

Full story at https://www.freep.com/story/money/cars/general-motors/2023/10/05/gm-uaw-offer-negotiations-contract/71070606007/

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-23 1418ET