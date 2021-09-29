Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General Motors Company
  News
  Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
General Motors' : New Ultifi Platform Reimagines What it Means to Own a Vehicle

09/29/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
Strategy is part of GM's pursuit to grow revenue beyond vehicle sales and earn customer loyalty for a lifetime

DETROIT - Today, General Motors announced Ultifi, its end-to-end software platform designed to unlock new vehicle experiences and connect customers' digital lives. Ultifi will help enable the frequent and seamless delivery of software-defined features, apps and services to customers over the air. It offers the potential for more cloud-based services, faster software development and new opportunities to increase customer loyalty.

Ultifi's functionality builds upon the Vehicle Intelligence Platform (VIP), GM's advanced electrical architecture. VIP-enabled vehicles today provide over-the-air capability, plenty of data bandwidth, robust cybersecurity and lightning fast processing power. On top of this foundation, GM engineers will separate key software into a new centralized layer that acts as a powerful hub for vehicle systems. The Ultifi platform will then enable accelerated development and deployment of software and applications over the air to millions of customers, without affecting basic hardware controls.

"GM has decades of experience writing vehicle software, creating a solid foundation to build on," said Mark Reuss, GM president. "Now with Ultifi, we will be able to improve our software continuously, and deliver new features and apps to customers in a fraction of the time."

Similar to a smart phone, customers can expect regular updates and will be able to choose from a suite of over-the-air upgrades, personalization options and new and exciting apps1. This customization will reimagine the ownership experience as enabled vehicles will have access to the latest software and capabilities. Some of these upgrades and settings can be saved to authenticated accounts2, so they can be transferred between similarly equipped GM vehicles.

Users will benefit from Ultifi's advanced cloud-based connectivity to seamlessly integrate important aspects of their digital lives. In the future, for example, internal cameras could be used for facial recognition to start the vehicle's engine. Based on route planning and GPS, teen driver settings could be adjusted for extra caution in a school zone or vehicles could even communicate with a smart home en route to deactivate the security system and adjust the thermostat.

Similarly, the cloud connectivity could potentially extend to V2X or vehicle-to-everything applications to help advance GM's goal of zero crashes and zero congestion. Through communication with other connected devices and infrastructure, drivers could be alerted to hazards or changing road conditions and be able to effectively time traffic signals.

"Increased flexibility and faster software development are two major benefits of this new technology," said Scott Miller, GM vice president Software-Defined Vehicle. "Our in-house developers are designing Ultifi to maximize software reuse, which frees up more time to create value-adding features and services for our customers."

Though Ultifi is an in-house platform, it's being designed with external developers in mind. It uses Linux® software, one of the most widely used platforms, which allows GM to give authorized third-party developers access to innovate on behalf of its customers.

Ultifi is enabled by hardware built into select next-generation products starting in 2023, encompassing internal combustion and electric vehicles.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

1Some updates and premium features will be at additional cost.

2Subscription may be required.

###

CONTACT:

Chris Bonelli

GM Communications

313-348-6434

christopher.bonelli@gm.com

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 19:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
