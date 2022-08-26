Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:22 2022-08-26 am EDT
40.65 USD   +0.64%
10:14aGM to pause production one week at Mexico's Silao plant
RE
10:01aGENERAL MOTORS : Progress Continues in Development of Cadillac V-LMDh
PU
08/25China to Promote Construction of NEV Charging Stations on Highways
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Motors : Progress Continues in Development of Cadillac V-LMDh

08/26/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cadillac CELESTIQ Show Car: Personal Connection

2022-07-13


Back
Print | Email | Add This|

Today, Cadillac shared a final preview of the CELESTIQ show car ahead of its reveal later this month.

Rooted in heritage and advanced technologies, each CELESTIQ will be hand-built1 to exacting standards at a special facility at General Motors' Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. Through a creative collaboration, each CELESTIQ created will evoke a personal connection with every customer.

"Every CELESTIQ will be instantly identifiable as one of a kind, giving each client a personal connection to Cadillac's newest flagship," said Erin Crossley, design director, Cadillac CELESTIQ.
"With Cadillac reimagining the future of American luxury, we are entering an era of limitless possibilities and the future of design."

Follow General Motors Design on Instagram to see the CELESTIQ show car in its entirety for the first time on July 22, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET. CELESTIQ availability will be announced at a later date.

1Assembled of globally sourced parts.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 14:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
10:14aGM to pause production one week at Mexico's Silao plant
RE
10:01aGENERAL MOTORS : Progress Continues in Development of Cadillac V-LMDh
PU
08/25China to Promote Construction of NEV Charging Stations on Highways
MT
08/25EXPLAINER : California EV requirements face some obstacles
AQ
08/25Tesla says California should toughen EV requirements
RE
08/25CADILLAC : 120 Years of Design and Engineering Innovation
PU
08/23Toyota recognizes California authority to set vehicle emissions standards
RE
08/21Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India
RE
08/20Mahindra & Mahindra Reportedly Weighs Acquisition of General Motors Company's Talegaon ..
CI
08/19GENERAL MOTORS : 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting Q&A 202.4 KB
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 154 B - -
Net income 2022 8 872 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,45x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 58 891 M 58 891 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 157 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 40,39 $
Average target price 52,85 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.11%58 891
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.17%211 172
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.06%83 726
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-23.30%64 042
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.69%60 038
BMW AG-15.84%48 527