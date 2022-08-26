General Motors : Progress Continues in Development of Cadillac V-LMDh

Today, Cadillac shared a final preview of the CELESTIQ show car ahead of its reveal later this month.

Rooted in heritage and advanced technologies, each CELESTIQ will be hand-built1 to exacting standards at a special facility at General Motors' Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. Through a creative collaboration, each CELESTIQ created will evoke a personal connection with every customer.

"Every CELESTIQ will be instantly identifiable as one of a kind, giving each client a personal connection to Cadillac's newest flagship," said Erin Crossley, design director, Cadillac CELESTIQ.

"With Cadillac reimagining the future of American luxury, we are entering an era of limitless possibilities and the future of design."

Follow General Motors Design on Instagram to see the CELESTIQ show car in its entirety for the first time on July 22, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET. CELESTIQ availability will be announced at a later date.

1Assembled of globally sourced parts.