Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : Statement in Response to NHTSA Denying GM's Petitions Requesting NHTSA Exclude Certain GM Trucks and SUVs from the Takata Airbag-Inflator Recalls

11/23/2020 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DETROIT, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety and trust of those who drive our vehicles is at the forefront of everything we do at General Motors. Although we believe a recall of these vehicles is not warranted based on the factual and scientific record, NHTSA has directed that we replace the airbag inflators in the vehicles in question. Based on data generated through independent scientific evaluation conducted over several years, we disagree with NHTSA's position.  However, we will abide by NHTSA's decision and begin taking the necessary steps.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, CadillacHolden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-motors-statement-in-response-to-nhtsa-denying-gms-petitions-requesting-nhtsa-exclude-certain-gm-trucks-and-suvs-from-the-takata-airbag-inflator-recalls-301178958.html

SOURCE General Motors Co.


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
10:21aGENERAL MOTORS : Statement in Response to NHTSA Denying GM's Petitions Requestin..
PR
09:56aGM WILL RECALL 5.9 MILLION VEHICLES : safety agency
RE
09:44aGENERAL MOTORS : GM to recall 7M vehicles globally to replace Takata air bags
AQ
09:43aGENERAL MOTORS : GM to recall 7M vehicles globally to replace Takata air bags
AQ
11/22FEWER CARS, BIGGER PROFITS : Auto Makers Look to Stay Lean Post-Pandemic
DJ
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ