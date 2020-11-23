General Motors : Statement in Response to NHTSA Denying GM's Petitions Requesting NHTSA Exclude Certain GM Trucks and SUVs from the Takata Airbag-Inflator Recalls

DETROIT, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety and trust of those who drive our vehicles is at the forefront of everything we do at General Motors. Although we believe a recall of these vehicles is not warranted based on the factual and scientific record, NHTSA has directed that we replace the airbag inflators in the vehicles in question. Based on data generated through independent scientific evaluation conducted over several years, we disagree with NHTSA's position. However, we will abide by NHTSA's decision and begin taking the necessary steps.

