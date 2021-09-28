General Motors Supports Environmental Priorities of Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and The Build Back Better Plan 2021-09-28

General Motors applauds those who have worked tirelessly to advance the Build Back Better Plan, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, and urges Congress and the Administration to move forward legislation that will bring critical improvements to the country. Build Back Better lays the foundation for sustainability policies that will help address climate change and improve environmental quality and resiliency. GM supports those goals and, critically, we support those provisions that accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and establish the U.S. as a global leader in electrification today, and into the future.

GM supports economy-wide efforts to address climate change including a drive towards an all-electric future that strengthens American jobs and enhances the wellbeing of American consumers. The U.S. auto industry is embarking upon a profound transition as we do our part to achieve the country's climate commitments and GM - with its union workforce - is leading the way.

With the right policies, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our nation to become a leader in electrification and build a more resilient, sustainable economy by making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for everyone. Achieving an equitable clean energy future relies on the collaboration between the American auto industry and the U.S. government to support good paying jobs, consumer adoption, a robust charging infrastructure, and meaningful investment in U.S. R&D, manufacturing, and supply chains.

We need smart and effective public policy to help the U.S. lead the world in auto electrification and to define the future of mobility:

Investing in infrastructure that includes fast-charging stations, particularly in urban areas and along highway corridors. This will help give consumers the confidence to buy.

Consumer incentives, including a modification to the EV tax credit so that customers of first movers like GM are not penalized, and one that makes used EV buyers eligible.

Investment tax credits to incentivize companies to establish manufacturing capacity in the U.S. and to help build out the U.S. supply chain.

General Motors believes we can help create a world that is safe and sustainable, where future generations can thrive which is why we are planning to be carbon neutral in our global products and operations by 2040. We are investing $35B through 2025 in electric and autonomous vehicles and aspire to achieve 40-50% U.S. sales of EVs by 2030-with the goal to achieve a clean and equitable transition to an all-electric future enabled by complementary electric vehicle policies.

But we can't do it alone.

The Build Back Better plan puts the country on the path toward addressing important issues such as strengthening the economy, advancing American innovation, and sustainability. GM believes the plan will help to advance our vision of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion. General Motors looks forward to joining the President, Congress and the American people in celebrating enactment of legislation that creates a pro-growth, pro-jobs, and pro-sustainability future.