General Motors Up Nearly 10%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

General Motors Company (GM) is currently at $54.87, up $4.90 or 9.81%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Nov. 18, 2010)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose 19.94%

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Up 31.77% month-to-date

-- Up 31.77% year-to-date

-- Up 56.82% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 21, 2020), when it closed at $34.99

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 226.61% from its 52-week closing low of $16.80 on March 18, 2020

-- Traded as high as $55.07; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Nov. 18, 2010)

-- Up 10.21% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 8, 2020, when it rose as much as 11.1%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Third most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:35:54 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-21 1155ET