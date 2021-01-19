Log in
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors Up Nearly 10%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

01/19/2021 | 11:56am EST
General Motors Company (GM) is currently at $54.87, up $4.90 or 9.81%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Nov. 18, 2010)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose 19.94%

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Up 31.77% month-to-date

-- Up 31.77% year-to-date

-- Up 56.82% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 21, 2020), when it closed at $34.99

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 226.61% from its 52-week closing low of $16.80 on March 18, 2020

-- Traded as high as $55.07; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Nov. 18, 2010)

-- Up 10.21% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 8, 2020, when it rose as much as 11.1%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Third most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:35:54 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-21 1155ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.34% 30926.83 Delayed Quote.0.68%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 9.73% 54.7185 Delayed Quote.20.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.73% 12897.447221 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.77% 13102.806397 Delayed Quote.0.86%
S&P 500 0.52% 3788.45 Delayed Quote.0.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 120 B - -
Net income 2020 5 876 M - -
Net cash 2020 6 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 0,78%
Capitalization 71 522 M 71 522 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 54,47 $
Last Close Price 49,97 $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.00%71 522
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.13%205 920
VOLKSWAGEN AG-0.80%97 279
DAIMLER AG-1.94%73 222
BMW AG-3.79%54 142
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED2.26%49 695
