GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
General Motors : Virtual GMC HUMMER EV Reveal and Leadership Q&A Session

10/22/2020 | 05:40pm EDT
Oct 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT

Over the last 110 years, GMC has established itself as the industry's only premium truck and SUV brand. The revolutionary GMC HUMMER EV will forge new paths for the brand by blending extraordinary on-road performance and unprecedented off-road capability - all with zero-emissions.

GMC will globally debut the world's first super truck on October 20, 2020 @ 8:00 PM EDT. This multi-platform virtual reveal will be viewable on www.gmc.com, and on www.youtube.com/gmc. In addition, it will be broadcast on Fox during the World Series, NBC's The Voice and more.

On the following day, October 21 @ 11:00 - 11:45 AM EDT, we invite you to an event where we will provide a closer look at performance and design; technology; and off-road performance of the GMC HUMMER EV. We will also host a virtual Q&A session with leadership, including:

Mark Reuss, President

Duncan Aldred, Vice President, Global Buick and GMC

A live video webcast of the event will be available on this page.

A live webcast is available below. For audio only, please use the following dial in information:

(888) 808-8618 (U.S.)

(949) 484-0645 (International)

Conference Call Name: GMC HUMMER EV

Please dial in at least 15 minutes, but no sooner than 30 minutes, in advance to ensure you are connected to the call.

Supporting Materials

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 21:39:04 UTC

