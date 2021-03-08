Log in
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

General Motors : Cadillac Racing Driver Sebring Media Availability Tuesday

03/08/2021 | 05:23pm EST
V-Series Blackwing: Designed to Perform The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are designed for functionality and comfort

2021-02-01


The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing achieve an artful balance between form and function.

Descended from the brand's racing-derived V-Series legacy, the design elements of the new V-Series Blackwing sedans support and complement their track-capable performance, while advancing the V-Series' motorsports-inspired heritage of styling and enhanced refinement.

'As the ultimate performance versions of our V-Series lineup, the prime directive for their designs was to maintain authenticity and integrity, while also raising the bar,' said Andrew Smith, executive director, Global Cadillac Design. 'Everything new and unique on these vehicles was only included if it served a functional purpose, while simultaneously creating a powerful signature look.'

On the exteriors, wind-tunnel testing and extensive racetrack validation refined the designs to optimize the balance of form and function. On the inside, every unique V-Series Blackwing element, from the available carbon fiber-accented seats to track-specific layouts for the driver information center, was developed for its contribution to driver control.

Highlights include:

  • Unique exterior elements, including detailed primary and secondary grilles, rear spoiler, front splitter, mid-body panels, rear diffuser, fender vents, rocker extensions and more
  • Full LED exterior lighting
  • 'Underwing' underbody panels that support drag reduction and track capability
  • Available, wind-tunnel-tested carbon fiber package that reduces lift on a track, compared to the standard aero package - including a 214 percent reduction in lift on the CT4-V Blackwing
  • Brembo® brake calipers that are available in grey, blue, red and bronze
  • Three levels of premium interiors (Base, Mid-level and Up-level), with unique trim, appointments and technologies, including standard wireless Apple CarPlay1 and Android Auto2 capability and wireless phone charging3. CT5-V Blackwing adds standard Surround Vision with recording, head-up display4 and more
  • Available high-performance front seats, with up to 18-way adjustability, heat, ventilation and lumbar massage - and available carbon fiber-accented racing seats on the CT5-V Blackwing
  • High-performance steering wheel with carbon fiber accents and magnesium shift paddles (with available 10-speed automatic transmission), as well as V-Mode and Performance Traction Management control (steering wheel standard on CT5-V Blackwing and available on CT4-V Blackwing) - including a serialized production number plate
  • Unique manual transmission center console (with standard six-speed manual transmission), with carbon fiber accents and a shifter featuring a 3D-printed medallion cap
  • Available sueded microfiber headliner and additional interior accents
  • AKG premium audio system with 14 speakers (CT4-V Blackwing) or 15 speakers (CT5-V Blackwing)
  • Configurable instrument cluster with a 12-inch-diagonal HD display that includes unique V-Series Blackwing graphics, and customizable performance settings such as a Track screen with performance timers for 0-60 mph, quarter-mile acceleration, lap timer and more
  • Available second-generation Performance Data Recorder providing driver with improved recording capabilities and new levels of driving analysis

Refined in the wind tunnel
The CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing benefit from extensive aerodynamic development and testing, with unique exterior features designed to reduce lift, and support propulsion system and drivetrain cooling needs.

'The openings in the grilles are larger in order to direct airflow to the multiple radiators, as well as the brakes,' says Josh Thurber, exterior design manager, Cadillac. 'It's all functional and it contributes to a purposeful, racing-inspired look for both cars.'

Development started with extensive Computational Fluid Dynamics simulations, along with wind-tunnel testing on reduced-scale and full-size models featuring clay, foam and 3D-printed prototype components.

Additionally, full-scale testing was also conducted at GM's upgraded full-scale, rolling-road wind tunnel. The refinements made during the testing resulted in a tailored, unique exterior package consisting of:

  • New primary mesh grille design that improves airflow over the previous generation. The mesh pattern is refined to include secondary reeds that influence backdraft angles, directing airflow to the main radiators, cooler and airflow ducts
  • Larger secondary grilles that direct airflow to the auxiliary charge coolers, while the smaller front lower grilles reduce pressure while channeling airflow into brake-cooling ducts
  • Front splitter that reduces lift to help keep the car planted when cornering at higher speeds
  • Rear spoiler that balances the effect of the front splitter to help maintain rear-wheel traction at higher speeds
  • Mid-body panels that improve underbody aerodynamics
  • Underwing - the underbody panels are designed with airflow-channeling strakes dubbed 'the underwing' that support the cars' aero-efficiency and track capability
  • Rocker extensions and a rear valence diffuser that continue the grounded look established by the front splitter

The CT5-V Blackwing also incorporates air deflectors for the front wheels. These deflectors are designed to decrease drag but can be removed to maximize cooling airflow to the brakes.

Both V-Series Blackwing models are available with a functional carbon fiber aero package that generates a significant reduction in lift, compared to the standard aero package. On the CT4-V Blackwing, it provides a 214-percent reduction in lift and a 75-percent reduction on the CT5-V Blackwing.

Distinctive wheels and brake calipers
Forged aluminum, staggered-size wheels are standard on both models. On the CT4-V Blackwing, they measure 18 x 9 inches wide in the front and 18 x 9.5 inches wide in the rear; and on the CT5-V Blackwing, they measure 19 x 10 inches in front and 19 x 11 inches in the rear.

The wheels share a similar, motorsports-inspired multi-spoke design and are offered in two appearances: a premium satin Graphite painted finish with a laser-etched V-Series logo or a polished face with Dark Android-painted pockets, also with a laser-etched V-Series logo.

A bronze appearance is also available on the standard Brembo® brake calipers, along with red, blue and the standard grey finish. The choices offer greater personalization options for customers, allowing them to tailor the calipers with the exterior color of the car and its wheels.

Interior beauty and function
The interiors of the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are elevated to new levels of functionality, finish and refinement.

Available high-performance seats and a high-performance steering wheel contribute function to the equation, while elements such as an available sueded microfiber headliner and Opus leather trim amplify the cars' aura of handcrafted sophistication and technical precision.

There's also a standard AKG premium audio system, with 14 and 15 speakers for CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing, respectively. The AKG sound system also features brushed aluminum grilles with laser etching, and Neodymium magnets to reduce weight while still producing a premium sound experience.

Both models are offered with three interior trim levels, starting with standard performance front seats, performance steering wheel and unique additional interior trim. High-performance seats, including available carbon fiber seatbacks on the CT5-V Blackwing, a high-performance steering wheel and additional carbon fiber interior trim are available.

High-performance seats and steering wheel
A bolstered performance front seat is standard on CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing, with a high-performance front seat design included on the upper trim levels.

Both versions represent the next step in seat design for Cadillac V-Series, with greater comfort and added features. They're designed to provide exceptional lateral support during spirited driving, while also offering a high degree of adjustability to accommodate varying driver and passenger sizes.

The seats feature heat, driver's memory settings and up to 18 power adjustments. The upgraded high-performance seat features a slim headrest design to comfortably accommodate helmets when at the track, along with the crafted V-Series logos and bolster ergonomics for more comfortable manual shifting.

Additional available seat features, depending on the trim, include ventilation, lumbar massage and custom perforations, quilting or sueded microfiber trim. On the CT5-V Blackwing, the high-performance semi-aniline leather front seats include a lightweight carbon fiber seatback.

Complementing the up-level seats is a thick, 14.5-inch-diameter (370 mm) high-performance steering wheel that is standard on the mid-and-upper tier CT4-V Blackwing trims and all of the CT5-V Blackwing trims. It features carbon fiber trim and additional fingertip controls, including a quick-access V-Mode button and Performance Traction Management switch. It also includes magnesium shift paddles when the vehicle is equipped with the available 10-speed automatic transmission.

This wheel will come with a serialized number plate that corresponds with each vehicle's unique VIN sequence.

CT4-V Blackwing interior trims

Standard

Available

Available

  • Performance Leatherette front seats with heat and 18-way power adjustment
  • Performance steering wheel with leather trim
  • Carbon fiber console trim
  • Taffeta headliner
  • Color: Jet Black
  • Level 1 High-Performance Cloth/Leather Seating Surface front seats with sueded appointments; with heat and 16-way power adjustment
  • High-performance steering wheel with additional controls and carbon fiber trim
  • Carbon fiber console trim
  • Taffeta headliner
  • Colors: Jet Black or Sky Cool Grey
  • Level 2 High-Performance Leather Seating Surface front seats with sueded appointments, including sueded wrapped back panel; with heat, ventilation, lumbar massage and 18-way adjustment
  • High-performance steering wheel with additional controls and carbon fiber trim
  • Carbon fiber console trim
  • Leather and sueded door accents
  • Sueded headliner
  • Colors: Jet Black, Sky Cool Grey or Natural Tan

CT5-V Blackwing interior trims

Standard

Available

Available

  • Performance Leather Seating Surface front seats with heat, ventilation, lumbar massage and 18-way adjustment
  • High-performance steering wheel with additional controls and carbon fiber trim
  • Carbon fiber interior trim
  • Taffeta headliner
  • Color: Jet Black
  • Level 2 High-Performance Leather Seating Surface front seats with sueded appointments, including sueded wrapped back panel; with heat, ventilation, lumbar massage and 18-way adjustment
  • High-performance steering wheel with additional controls and carbon fiber trim
  • Carbon fiber interior trim
  • Leather and sueded microfiber door accents
  • Sueded microfiber headliner
  • Colors: Jet Black or Sky Cool Grey
  • Level 3 High-Performance Leather front seats with custom quilting and carbon fiber back panel; with heat, ventilation, lumbar massage and 18-way adjustment
  • High-performance steering wheel with additional controls and carbon fiber trim
  • Carbon fiber interior trim
  • Semi-aniline leather and sueded door accents
  • Sueded microfiber headliner
  • Colors: Jet Black, Sky Cool Grey or Natural Tan

Design and technology integration
The functional beauty of the V-Series Blackwing models extends to the configurable in-vehicle technologies that support the cars' performance and personalized driving experiences. Unique, tailored features involve drivers and help focus attention on driving, while also offering feedback on their drives on the track and on the road.

Highlighted features:

  • Standard 12-inch-diagonal HD configurable instrument cluster with V-Series Blackwing start-up animation. The cluster has three display personas: Tour, Sport and Track, along with two configurable areas where the driver can display the information deemed the most important.
  • The Track layout of the instrument cluster includes several performance features such as a shift light for optimal manual shifting, as well as access to the Performance Timer feature, which records 0-60 mph, 0-100 mph, quarter-mile acceleration, a manual lap timer integrated with the available Performance Data Recorder and a friction bubble displaying lateral and longitudinal g-forces. It also provides access to the Launch Control menu, for custom launch settings and the line lock control.
  • Head-up display4 (CT5-V Blackwing) that is themed to match each of the three display personas, including different notifications, such as a tachometer reading on the Sport setting and shift lights with the Track setting.
  • Infotainment display integration - both models provide access to the latest Cadillac user experience5, which includes access to several V-Series Blackwing-specific features and applications, including the available Performance Data Recorder and front seat adjustments. The systems include an 8-inch-diagonal HD color touchscreen on the CT4-V Blackwing and a 10-inch-diagonal HD color touchscreen on the CT5-V Blackwing.
  • Performance Data Recorder 2.0 is available and allows drivers to record every aspect of their driving, including real-time audio and front camera video, as well as 34 channels of performance data for detailed analysis. New and enhanced features on the V-Series Blackwings' second-generation system include enhanced recording resolution (1080 pixels), refined design of sport, track and performance timing overlays, display of Performance Traction Management modes, dash cam functionality and more.

Coming this summer6
Reservations for both vehicles open on Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Cadillac.com, with deliveries later this summer. Pricing begins at $59,9907 for the CT4-V Blackwing and $84,9907 for the CT5-V Blackwing.

1 Vehicle user interface is a product of Apple and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires compatible iPhone and data plan rates apply. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Siri, iPhone and Apple Music are trademarks for Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
2Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and an Android compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.
3The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see my.cadillac.com/learn or consult your carrier.
4Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver's responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather, and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle's owner's manual for more important feature limitations and information.
5Infotainment system functionality varies by model. Full functionality requires compatible Bluetooth and smartphone, and USB connectivity for some devices.
6V-Series Blackwing models will have limited availability.
7Price listed includes $995 destination charge. Tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment are extra. See dealer for details.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
