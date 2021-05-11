Log in
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

General Motors : Cadillac Racing Heads to Mid-Ohio

05/11/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
First Production Cadillac V-Series Blackwing Sedans Raise $430,000 for Black Ambition at Barrett-Jackson Auction High bids for the ultimate-performance CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing models will benefit Black and Latinx-owned business startups

2021-03-26


Sale of the first retail production CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing manual transmission models at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction in Arizona raised $430,000 for Black Ambition, a PolicyLink nonprofit initiative launched by Pharrell Williams to help bridge the racial wealth and equity gap.

The full hammer price for the 472-horsepower, twin-turbocharged CT4-V Blackwing VIN 001 and the 668-horsepower, supercharged CT5-V Blackwing VIN 001 goes to Black Ambition as Barrett-Jackson waived the fees and commissions typically associated with their collector car auctions.

The high bidders also received tickets to an exclusive driving experience at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club in Nevada as well as tickets to an upcoming IMSA race.

'Everyone at Cadillac and GM is proud of the results and what the sale of these new CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models will mean for others through Black Ambition,' said Melissa Grady, Cadillac chief marketing officer. 'We are proud to support this nonprofit initiative to help reduce barriers, improve access to capital and provide mentorship to up-and-coming entrepreneurs.'

Black Ambition is a startup incubator for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs who are launching tech, design, health care and consumer product/service businesses. Prize money awarded by the organization in business competitions is used as capital by the winning recipients to help get their startup off the ground.

The money raised by the Cadillac Blackwing sales will go toward Black Ambition's prize awards.

About the Blackwings

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing represent the pinnacle of Cadillac performance and craftsmanship, leveraging championship-winning racing heritage to create the most track-capable Cadillacs ever, while continuing to set new standards for luxury and comfort.

'These exciting and engaging sports sedans channel Cadillac's racing history, which began in 1949, and has seen sustained success over the last two decades,' said Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer, Cadillac. 'These V-Series Blackwing models were developed with driver engagement and performance at the top of mind, each building on the already excellent performance dynamics of the CT5-V and CT4-V to create the top tier of the Cadillac sedan lineup.'

The CT5-V Blackwing uses an upgraded 6.2L supercharged V-8 that, thanks to a higher flow air intake and revised exhaust system, is rated at 668 horsepower (498 kW) and 659 lb-ft of torque (893 Nm), making it the most powerful production Cadillac ever.

The CT4-V Blackwing includes an evolution of the Cadillac 3.6L Twin-Turbo V-6 that features revised control system software and an improved air intake system to create 472 horsepower (352 kW) and 445 lb-ft of torque (603 Nm), making it the most powerful Cadillac ever in its class.

Both vehicles are offered with a six-speed manual transmission or an available 10-speed automatic transmission; and standard Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, the world's fastest-reacting suspension technology.

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing go on sale late summer with extremely limited availability. Interested customers should visit their Cadillac dealer or Cadillac.com to sign up for updates and to learn more.

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 17:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 133 B - -
Net income 2021 7 561 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 248 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 83 283 M 83 283 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 94,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY37.87%83 283
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.11%218 705
VOLKSWAGEN AG39.02%148 522
DAIMLER AG27.63%95 964
BMW AG17.93%67 326
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.16.77%54 479