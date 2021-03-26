General Motors : First Production Cadillac V-Series Blackwing Sedans Raise $430,000 for Black Ambition at Barrett-Jackson Auction

Cadillac Racing Entries Ready for Twelve at Sebring Four Cadillac DPi-V.R race cars ready for IMSA round two 2021-03-16

Four Cadillac Racing DPi-V.R teams and race cars are ready for the 69th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring presented by Advance Auto Parts to run at Sebring International Raceway March 17-20.

Ally Cadillac with Johnson, Pagenaud, and Kobayashi in for three more races

Whelen Engineering Cadillac team a favorite this weekend

Chip Ganassi Racing getting more familiar with Cadillac DPi-V.R

French trio looking for strong weekend in No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R

Coming off of a month-and-a-half break since the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the teams have been busy testing and getting ready for round two of the IMSA WeatherTech Championship. The No. 48 Ally Cadillac team that finished second in Daytona has decided to run the remaining IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup events (Sebring, Watkins Glen, and Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta) and comes to central Florida with drivers Jimmy Johnson, Simon Pagenaud and Kamui Kobayashi ready for the Sebring challenge. The team took the opportunity to test at the central Florida 3.74-mile, 17-turn track a couple weeks ago.

'I will be driving the Cadillac DPi-V.R for the first time at Sebring this week,' Kobayashi said. 'I've raced at Sebring once before in the WEC series and we finished second in the Toyota in 2019. I like the track. It is very challenging for the driver. I talked to Jimmie and Simon after the test and they said that the Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R handled the bumps really well. I am looking forward to driving the car there this weekend in what I think will be a very competitive race.'

Now that they have more miles and are more familiar with the Cadillac DPi-V.R Renger van der Zande, Kevin Magnussen, and Scott Dixon are looking for and even stronger run at Sebring this weekend in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac.

'We tested at Sebring and were able to try all kinds of different things with the car,' van der Zande said. 'The car is new to the team, so they are still getting familiar with it. Sebring is an iconic track and there is always something crazy happening during the race. We start in the morning and it is hot, the track changes all day, especially when the sun goes down and it gets cooler. I have won Petit Le Mans, Daytona, and Watkins Glen I am ready to win at Sebring. Looking at Daytona the Acura was strong, but there are more Cadillac's in the field. The Cadillac has always driven really well over the bumps at Sebring. The BoP at Daytona was quite impressive, things seemed pretty even. We will see what happens this weekend.'

The Whelen Engineering Cadillac team with Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani, and Mike Conway come to Sebring as the favorites. The Action Express Racing led team won the 12 hours in 2019 and last year's COVID adjusted June sprint race at Sebring.

'Sebring is a special place,' Nasr said. 'The track is very unique. It has been recognized as one of the best races to attend. We won there in 2019 and we also won the sprint race there last year, so our objective is no different. We will show up and display the pace of our car. We tested with the other teams a couple of weeks ago and it was good to measure our pace. The track is very technical with high speed, low, and medium speed turns. The track surface changes with the time of day and that is one of the things that makes it so special.'

The JDC-Miller Motorsports No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R with drivers Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval, and Sebastien Bourdais were front runners at Daytona until contact set them back. The French trio are looking for another strong run this weekend in Florida.

'We were close in November with the team,' Vautier said. 'Sebring was my first ever drive in America in 2010 so it is a special place for me. In November we were in the fight for the win and then we got hit in the back by a GT car and that took us out of contention. We weren't able to test, but if we unload with the car close to where it was in November and we execute we should be able to battle for the win again. The cars at Daytona were very strong and close. It will come down to who does the small details right and avoids trouble. There is a lot going on on the track with LMP2 cars, so that will make it tricky. Plus, Sebring is more narrow than Daytona so it will be difficult to get past those cars. We will have to be around for the last two hours where we can push for the win.'

Cadillac Racing Sebring driver line-up:

No. 48 Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R, Jimmy Johnson, Simon Pagenaud, Kamui Kobayashi

No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, Kevin Magnussen, Renger Van Der Zande, Scott Dixon

No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R, Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani, Mike Conway

No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R, Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval, Sebastien Bourdais

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring to run March 17-20. The race start will be televised on NBCSN beginning at 10 a.m. - noon; NBC Sports App from noon-7 p.m.; NBCSN from 7-10:30 p.m. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Coverage will have live flag-to-flag coverage beginning at 10:10 a.m. IMSA Radio will cover all sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins March 20 at 10 a.m. (Sirius channel 216, XM 392, Internet 992).

Cadillac DPi-V.R racing history, the season opener Rolex 24 At Daytona, the Ally Cadillac team placed second with NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. In 2020 the Konica Minolta Cadillac team won the season opening Rolex 24 At Daytona and posted a win at Petit Le Mans. The Whelen Engineering team won Sebring in July. Konica Minolta Cadillac team won the IMSA Endurance Cup championship.

In 2019 Konica Minolta Cadillac took the win at the season opening Rolex 24 Hour At Daytona, the Whelen Engineering Cadillac squad followed that up by winning the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. The Mustang Sampling Cadillac team also posted a win at Long Beach on the year.

The 2018 season saw the Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R win the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona; Cadillac won the IMSA Prototype Manufacturer Championship; Whelen Engineering Cadillac drivers Eric Curran and Felipe Nasr win IMSA Prototype Drivers' Championship; Whelen Engineering Cadillac wins the IMSA Prototype Team Championship; Cadillac wins Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup (TPNAEC) Manufacturer Championship; Whelen Engineering Cadillac drivers Eric Curran and Felipe Nasr win TPNAEC Drivers' Championship; Whelen Engineering Cadillac wins TPNAEC team championship.

In 2017 Cadillac teams won every title in the inaugural season of the IMSA DPi formula including: Cadillac wins DPi manufacturer championship; Cadillac wins TPNAEC (Tequila Patrón North American Endurance Cup) manufacturer title; Jordan and Ricky Taylor 2017 IMSA WeatherTech DPi driver champions; Konica Minolta Cadillac team champions; Mustang Sampling Cadillac drivers Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi and Filipe Albuquerque won the TPNAEC DPi driver championship; Mustang Sampling Cadillac won the TPNAEC DPi team championship; Whelen Engineering drivers Dane Cameron and Eric Curran finish second in the driver's championship; Mustang Sampling Cadillac drivers Joao Barbosa and Christian Fittipaldi finish third in the driver's championship; Cadillac teams combine to win seven races in 2017: Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Long Beach, Circuit of the Americas, Detroit, Watkins Glen, and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

