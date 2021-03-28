General Motors : GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 #001 Raises $2.5 Million for Tunnel to Towers Foundation at Barrett-Jackson Auction

GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 #001 Raises $2.5 Million for Tunnel to Towers Foundation at Barrett-Jackson Auction 2021-03-28

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will receive $2.5 million from the sale yesterday of the first production 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.

The amount raised for HUMMER EV VIN #001 is the full hammer price achieved during the auction, as Barrett-Jackson waived the fees and commissions typically associated with their collector vehicle auctions.

'We are thrilled with the auction results and what the proceeds will mean for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation,' said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. 'We also recognize the support of Barrett-Jackson for this special occasion, which made it a 100-percent charitable endeavor.'

Established to honor the memory of Sept.11 first-responder Stephen Siller, the foundation builds mortgage-free, accessible smart homes for the most catastrophically injured service members and provides mortgage-free homes for Gold Star families and the families of first responders killed in the line of duty. More information is available at www.tunnel2towers.org.

'The proceeds from this auction will resonate across America,' said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. 'This donation from the HUMMER EV Edition 1 will help build homes for our catastrophically-injured veterans to give them their independence and a better quality of life.'

The HUMMER EV Edition 1 is the specially appointed and fully equipped launch model of GMC's first full-electric vehicle, featuring a white exterior and unique Lunar Horizon interior. It is powered by General Motors' new Ultium Platform and is designed to be an off-road beast, with additional features including:

Extreme Off-Road Package with 18-inch wheels, 35-inch-OD tires, underbody armor, underbody cameras 1 and more

and more Adaptive Air Suspension with available segment-leading Extract Mode 2 capability

capability Segment-exclusive 4 Wheel Steer with CrabWalk 3 diagonal-drive functionality

diagonal-drive functionality Three-motor e4WD propulsion system (including torque vectoring) with GM-estimated best-in-class 1,000 horsepower and GM-estimated 11,500 lb-ft of torque

GM-estimated 350+ miles driving range 4 on a full charge

on a full charge 800-volt DC fast charging 5 capability. HUMMER EV Edition 1 is expected to have industry-best charging capability at any of the new 350-kilowatt high output public DC fast charging stations 6 - the fastest method supported by current charging standards

capability. HUMMER EV Edition 1 is expected to have industry-best charging capability at any of the new 350-kilowatt high output public DC fast charging stations - the fastest method supported by current charging standards Watts to Freedom 7 for maximum acceleration capability, including a GM-estimated 0-60 mph in approximately 3 seconds

for maximum acceleration capability, including a GM-estimated 0-60 mph in approximately 3 seconds The latest version of Super Cruise8, an available driver assistance feature offering hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles (approximately 322,000 km) of enabled roads, and featuring new Lane Change on Demand.

Although the very first HUMMER EV Edition 1 is now spoken for, reservations for the rest of the production models are being accepted at gmc.com/HummerEV. Initial production begins in late 2021, at GM's Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center9 - a nearly 40-year-old facility repurposed and retooled with a $2.2-billion investment devoted to electric vehicle production. Future production vehicles out of the factory will offer zero emissions.

About GMC

With a strong foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902 and now selling in a dozen countries across the world, GMC offers purpose-built vehicles designed and engineered to the highest standard. From the all-new compact SUV Terrain to the Sierra HD, our trucks and crossovers deliver GMC's signature combination of intuitive technologies and premium execution, with the popular Denali representing the pinnacle of GMC design, performance and amenities. Details on all GMC models are available at www.gmc.com, on Twitter at @GMC or at www.facebook.com/gmc.

