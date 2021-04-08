Log in
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
General Motors : to Participate in the Wells Fargo Future Mobility Conference

04/08/2021 | 10:30am EDT
Apr 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT

General Motors will be participating in the Wells Fargo Future Mobility Conference on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. GM's fireside chat will begin at approximately 1:00 PM EDT. Representing GM will be:

Mark Reuss, President

Duncan Aldred, Vice President, Global Buick and GMC

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 14:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 140 B - -
Net income 2021 7 306 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 87 651 M 87 651 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 95,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 66,35 $
Last Close Price 60,83 $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY46.09%87 651
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.66%219 969
VOLKSWAGEN AG57.79%166 237
DAIMLER AG30.84%96 206
BMW AG23.31%68 493
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.13.26%51 299
