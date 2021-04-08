General Motors : to Participate in the Wells Fargo Future Mobility Conference

Apr 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
General Motors will be participating in the Wells Fargo Future Mobility Conference on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. GM's fireside chat will begin at approximately 1:00 PM EDT. Representing GM will be:
Mark Reuss, President
Duncan Aldred, Vice President, Global Buick and GMC
GM - General Motors Company published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 14:29:02 UTC.