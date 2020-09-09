Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : rsquo; Future Electric Vehicles to Debut Industry's First Wireless Battery Management System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 08:20am EDT
Technology developed in collaboration with Analog Devices, Inc.

2020-09-09

DETROIT - General Motors will be the first automaker to use an almost completely wireless battery management system, or wBMS, for production electric vehicles. This wireless system, developed with Analog Devices, Inc., will be a primary driver of GM's ability to ultimately power many different types of electric vehicles from a common set of battery components.

The wBMS is expected to drive GM's Ultium-powered EVs to market faster, as time won't be needed to develop specific communications systems or redesign complex wiring schemes for each new vehicle. Instead, the wBMS helps to ensure the scalability of Ultium batteries across GM's future lineup, encompassing different brands and vehicle segments, from heavy-duty trucks to performance vehicles.

Much like the pack design of GM's Ultium batteries, which is flexible enough to incorporate new chemistry over time as technology changes, the wBMS' basic structure can easily receive new features as software becomes available. With expanded over-the-air updates provided by GM's all-new Vehicle Intelligence Platform, the system could even be upgraded over time with new software-based features via smartphone-like updates.

"Scalability and complexity reduction are a theme with our Ultium batteries - the wireless battery management system is the critical enabler of this amazing flexibility," said Kent Helfrich, GM executive director of Global Electrification and Battery Systems. "The wireless system represents the epitome of Ultium's configurability and should help GM build profitable EVs at scale."

The wBMS will help GM's electric vehicles balance chemistry within the individual battery cell groups for optimal performance. It can also conduct real-time battery pack health checks and refocus the network of modules and sensors as needed - this helps safeguard battery health over the vehicle's lifespan.

By reducing wires within the batteries by up to 90 percent, the wireless system can help extend charging range by creating lighter vehicles overall and opening extra room for more batteries. The space and flexibility created by this reduction in wires not only enables a cleaner design, but also simpler and more streamlined battery restructuring as needed and more robust manufacturing processes.

This wireless system also provides a unique repurposing capability for battery reuse in secondary applications more easily than conventional wired monitoring systems. When the wireless packs are capacity-reduced to the point where they are no longer ideal for optimum vehicle performance, but still functional as consistent power supplies, they can be combined with other wireless battery packs to form clean power generators. This can be done without a redesign or overhaul of the battery management system traditionally required in second-life usage.

GM's wireless battery management system is protected by cybersecurity measures that are foundational to the company's all-new electrical architecture or Vehicle Intelligence Platform. The DNA of this system includes protective features within the hardware and software layers, including protection of wireless communications.

"General Motors is paving the way toward an all-electric future, and Analog Devices is proud to work with this highly respected automotive leader on the next generation of electric vehicles," said Greg Henderson, Analog Devices, Inc. senior vice president of Automotive, Communications, and Aerospace & Defense. "Our collaboration is aimed at accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and a sustainable future."

The wireless battery monitoring system will be standard on all planned GM vehicles powered by Ultium batteries.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 12:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
08:20aGENERAL MOTORS : rsquo; Future Electric Vehicles to Debut Industry's First Wirel..
PU
08:05aGENERAL MOTORS : to Host an Investor Conference Call
PU
02:48aGM Gets 11% Stake in Nikola, Helping Make Electric Trucks -- WSJ
DJ
09/08GENERAL MOTORS : Correction to General Motors-Nikola Deal Article
DJ
09/08UBER TECHNOLOGIES : GM Offering EV Discount to Uber Drivers
DJ
09/08FORD MOTOR : to face off with union as labour negotiators narrow focus
AQ
09/08GENERAL MOTORS : Takes Stake in Electric-Vehicle Company Nikola -- Update
DJ
09/08GENERAL MOTORS : Helps Drivers on Uber's Platform Switch to Electric
PU
09/08General Motors Up Over 7%, Best Performer in S&P 500 So Far Today -- Data Tal..
DJ
09/08NIKOLA : and General Motors Form Strategic Partnership; Nikola Badger to be Engi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 118 B - -
Net income 2020 2 220 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 46 339 M 46 339 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,94 $
Last Close Price 32,38 $
Spread / Highest target 85,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
John Stapleton Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-11.53%46 339
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.06%185 136
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.23%91 899
DAIMLER AG-7.69%57 511
BMW AG-13.63%48 124
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.88%44 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group