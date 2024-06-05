Shareholder Participation

To participate online, visit virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GM2024. Enter the 16-digit control number included on your Notice, on your proxy card (if you received a printed copy of the proxy materials), or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. You can vote and submit questions electronically, before and during the annual meeting, by visiting proxyvote.com and entering your control number.

If you do not have internet access, you can participate by calling (877) 328-2502 (toll-free) or (412) 317-5419 (international). If you join by phone, you will not be able to vote your shares during the meeting, but you will be permitted to ask questions (subject to time constraints) if you have your control number. You may vote your shares by telephone until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, June 3, by calling (800) 690-6903, or by signing, dating and returning the proxy card you received by mail.

General Public Participation

Non-shareholders and shareholders who do not have their control number will be able to log in to the meeting as guests, but only shareholders with a valid control number will be allowed to participate.

For additional information, please see GM's 2024 Proxy Statement.