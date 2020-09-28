Log in
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

General Motors : to Invest $71 Million in 2 Ohio Factories

09/28/2020 | 02:11pm EDT

By Chris Wack

General Motors said Monday it plans to invest $71 million into two Ohio factories, including $39 million at its Toledo transmission plant and $32 million at its Defiance casting plant.

The auto maker said work will begin immediately at the two locations and these investments will enable it to retain 240 manufacturing jobs.

The Toledo investment will be used to upgrade and enhance the production of GM's eight-speed rear-wheel-drive transmission, and the Defiance investment will be used to prepare the factory for future engine casting components work.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

