General Motors to Invest $760 Million in Toledo Plant for EV Drive Units

General Motors Co. said Friday that it would invest $760 million in its Toledo, Ohio, propulsion-manufacturing operations to prepare the facility for production of drive units that would be used in future Ultium-based battery electric trucks.

The auto maker said the Toledo Propulsion Systems facility would be its first U.S. powertrain or propulsion-related manufacturing facility transformed for EV-related production.

Including Friday's news, GM has invested more than $1.9 billion at Toledo since 2011. Renovation work at Toledo Propulsion Systems is expected to begin this month.

Once the plant is converted, it would produce GM's family of EV drive units, which convert electric power from the battery pack to mechanical motion at the wheels. GM's EV drive units would cover front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive propulsion combinations, including high-performance and off-road capabilities.

