  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:31 2022-09-23 pm EDT
35.16 USD   -5.94%
01:21pGeneral Motors Company to Reportedly Invest $760 Million in Ohio Plant to Manufacture EV Parts
MT
01:20pGeneral Motors to Invest $760 Million in Toledo Plant for EV Drive Units
DJ
01:12pGeneral Motors to Invest $760 Mln in Toledo, Ohio Plant For Electric Drive Unit Production
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

General Motors to Invest $760 Million in Toledo Plant for EV Drive Units

09/23/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
By Chris Wack


General Motors Co. said Friday that it would invest $760 million in its Toledo, Ohio, propulsion-manufacturing operations to prepare the facility for production of drive units that would be used in future Ultium-based battery electric trucks.

The auto maker said the Toledo Propulsion Systems facility would be its first U.S. powertrain or propulsion-related manufacturing facility transformed for EV-related production.

Including Friday's news, GM has invested more than $1.9 billion at Toledo since 2011. Renovation work at Toledo Propulsion Systems is expected to begin this month.

Once the plant is converted, it would produce GM's family of EV drive units, which convert electric power from the battery pack to mechanical motion at the wheels. GM's EV drive units would cover front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive propulsion combinations, including high-performance and off-road capabilities.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1319ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 154 B - -
Net income 2022 8 872 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,18x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 54 502 M 54 502 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 157 000
Free-Float 95,1%
