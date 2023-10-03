By Sabela Ojea

General Motors said it would idle 163 additional workers in Ohio due to the continuing United Auto Workers strike, which affects about 25,000 union employees.

The automaker on Tuesday said the staff affected work at the company's Toledo Propulsion Systems facility, which manufactures transmissions and drive units for both Wentzville and Lansing Delta Township's assembly plants.

The employees "will be idled due to no work available," General Motors said.

"We have said repeatedly that nobody wins in a strike, and that effects go well beyond our employees on the plant floor and negatively impact our customers, suppliers and the communities where we do business, such as Toledo," the company added.

Toledo Propulsion Systems employs nearly 1,400 represented team members.

On Monday, Ford Motor and General Motors said they laid off an additional 500 workers combined. GM put 130 workers on layoff at a plant near Cleveland and sent home another 34 at a facility in central Indiana.

