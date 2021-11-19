General Motors : to Participate in Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

Nov 18, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST
General Motors will be participating in Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference Thursday, November 18, 2021. General Motor's fireside chat will begin at approximately 10:50 AM ET. Representing GM will be:
Mark Reuss, President
Listen to webcast: https://kvgo.com/barclays/general-motors-company-nov-2021
Disclaimer
GM - General Motors Company published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 22:33:11 UTC.