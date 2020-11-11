Log in
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : to Participate in Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference

11/11/2020 | 09:43am EST
Nov 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST

General Motors will be participating in the Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. GM will participate in a fireside chat that will begin at approximately 11:00 AM EST. Representing GM will be:

Adam Kwiatkowski, Executive Chief Engineer, Global Electric Propulsion Systems

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 14:42:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 B - -
Net income 2020 5 499 M - -
Net cash 2020 5 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 0,93%
Capitalization 58 798 M 58 798 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 45,71 $
Last Close Price 41,08 $
Spread / Highest target 75,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
John Stapleton Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY6.45%58 798
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.79%192 976
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.25%91 564
DAIMLER AG2.69%66 975
BMW AG-7.53%52 896
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-5.53%48 026
