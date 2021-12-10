Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General Motors Company
  News
  Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
General Motors : to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat with Deutsche Bank

12/10/2021 | 04:23pm EST
Dec 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST

General Motors will be participating in a fireside chat with Deutsche Bank on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The fireside chat will begin at approximately 10:00 AM ET. Representing GM will be:

Doug Parks, Executive Vice President, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain

Webcast and replay link: https://cc.webcasts.com/deut001/120921a_js/?entity=3_N37TF7D

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 21:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 127 B - -
Net income 2021 9 694 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 516 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,03x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 86 560 M 86 560 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 59,62 $
Average target price 74,38 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY43.18%86 560
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION28.94%250 656
DAIMLER AG49.13%104 038
FORD MOTOR COMPANY122.64%78 206
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED13.16%66 750
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG24.91%66 113