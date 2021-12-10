General Motors : to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat with Deutsche Bank
Dec 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST
General Motors will be participating in a fireside chat with Deutsche Bank on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The fireside chat will begin at approximately 10:00 AM ET. Representing GM will be:
Doug Parks, Executive Vice President, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain
Webcast and replay link:
https://cc.webcasts.com/deut001/120921a_js/?entity=3_N37TF7D
Disclaimer
GM - General Motors Company published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 21:22:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
