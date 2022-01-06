Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Motors Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Motors : to Participate in the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show®

01/06/2022 | 02:18pm EST
Jan 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

At CES® 2022, GM will explore the impact it is driving through its hardware and software platforms as the industry transitions to an all-electric future and showcases why we are the only company that can electrify everything.

Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 5 to hear how GM's vision, technology, and people are driving us all toward a future world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion. Be sure to tune in and watch Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of GM, unveil the first-ever Chevrolet Silverado EV live from CES®, and learn how the Ultium Platform's ripple effect can lead to endless possibilities.

Join the livestream on January 5th, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET at GMExhibitZero.com

On Jan. 5-7, GM's virtual experience, Exhibit Zero: The Ultium Effect, will be updated with content on how GM's vision, technology and people are driving us all toward a future world of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 19:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 128 B - -
Net income 2021 9 750 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 531 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,45x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 91 090 M 91 090 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 155 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 62,74 $
Average target price 75,47 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.01%91 090
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.86%273 562
FORD MOTOR COMPANY13.91%94 551
DAIMLER AG10.96%90 880
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG8.76%70 789
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-10.82%53 834