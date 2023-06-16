General Motors : to Participate in the Evercore Clean Energy Conference
Jun 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
General Motors will be participating in the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. Representing General Motors will be:
Kristen Siemen, Chief Sustainability Officer
Disclaimer
GM - General Motors Company published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 23:05:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2023
165 B
-
-
Net income 2023
7 999 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
9 539 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
6,55x
Yield 2023
0,96%
Capitalization
52 769 M
52 769 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
0,26x
EV / Sales 2024
0,24x
Nbr of Employees
167 000
Free-Float
97,1%
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
37,96 $
Average target price
49,00 $
Spread / Average Target
29,1%
