General Motors : to Participate in the Evercore Future of Mobility Virtual Forum

Sep 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT
General Motors will be participating in the Evercore Future of Mobility Virtual Forum on Monday, September 21, 2020. GM will participate in a fireside chat that will begin at approximately 11:20 AM EDT. Representing GM will be:
Scott Miller, Executive Chief Engineer Automated Driving and executive Director, AV/EV Integration
A live webcast of the event will be available on this page.
Disclaimer
GM - General Motors Company published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 11:49:01 UTC