Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/23 08:12:00 am
30.355 USD   +3.11%
08:05aGeely debuts its first EV-focused architecture
RE
07:50aGENERAL MOTORS : to Participate in the Evercore Future of Mobility Virtual Forum
PU
05:45aStreaming TV Is Surging, but the Ads Remain on Repeat
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : to Participate in the Evercore Future of Mobility Virtual Forum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 07:50am EDT
Sep 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT

General Motors will be participating in the Evercore Future of Mobility Virtual Forum on Monday, September 21, 2020. GM will participate in a fireside chat that will begin at approximately 11:20 AM EDT. Representing GM will be:

Scott Miller, Executive Chief Engineer Automated Driving and executive Director, AV/EV Integration

A live webcast of the event will be available on this page.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 11:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
08:05aGeely debuts its first EV-focused architecture
RE
07:50aGENERAL MOTORS : to Participate in the Evercore Future of Mobility Virtual Forum
PU
05:45aStreaming TV Is Surging, but the Ads Remain on Repeat
DJ
09/22Nikola's Finance Chief Defends Business Model--2nd Update
DJ
09/22Nikola's Finance Chief Defends Business Model--Update
DJ
09/22TREVOR MILTON : Nikola partners back company despite founder Milton's exit, CFO ..
RE
09/22Tesla CEO Elon Musk Sees Shortage of Batteries as Electric Car Sales Take Off
DJ
09/22Nikola's Finance Chief Defends Business Model
DJ
09/22ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil
RE
09/21Wall Street ends lower on lockdown fears, likely delay of stimulus
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 118 B - -
Net income 2020 2 220 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 42 131 M 42 131 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 39,53 $
Last Close Price 29,44 $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
John Stapleton Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-19.56%42 131
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.76%187 379
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.50%82 656
DAIMLER AG-11.42%54 782
BMW AG-17.17%45 856
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-15.68%42 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group