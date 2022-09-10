Advanced search
    GM   US37045V1008

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
41.29 USD   +1.95%
General Motors : to Participate in the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

09/10/2022 | 07:40am EDT
Sep 8, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT

General Motors will be participating in the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022. GM's fireside chat will begin at approximately 2:15 PM ET. Representing GM will be:

Travis Katz, CEO and President, BrightDrop

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2022 11:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 154 B - -
Net income 2022 8 872 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,83x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 60 203 M 60 203 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 157 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 41,29 $
Average target price 52,99 $
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.58%60 203
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.28%199 607
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.19%85 211
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-25.52%61 992
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.60%60 549
BMW AG-16.93%48 151