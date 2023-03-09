Industrials Down on Flight From Cyclical Sectors -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after strong jobs data caused a flight from interest-rate sensitive, cyclical sectors.

Hopes that inflation and interest rates were close to a peak have been dashed in recent sessions by comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and stubbornly strong economic data.

General Motors initiated a voluntary separation program for the majority of its U.S. salaried employees, the latest in a series of auto-industry cuts following a slowdown in sales.

