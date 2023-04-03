Advanced search
Industrials Slip After ISM Data -- Industrials Roundup

04/03/2023 | 05:24pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies slipped after the weakest reading of factory activity since the depths of the pandemic.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey dropped to 46.3% from 47.7% in the prior month, the lowest reading since May 2020. It was the fifth-consecutive month of contraction, in one of the most persuasive signs that the U.S. is entering a recession.

General Motors shares slipped after the auto-making giant posted a slight decrease in quarterly vehicle sales.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

All news about GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
05:24pIndustrials Slip After ISM Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
03:59pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
02:39pGeneral Motors' First-Quarter Sales Rise 18% Amid Retail, Fleet Strength
MT
02:12pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Monday Afternoon
MT
01:09pGoodyear wins reversal of $64 million loss in tire trade-secret case
RE
12:50pGeneral Motors phases out Apples Carplay and partners with Google
AQ
12:43pEU car data access rules in progress but no timeline
RE
12:08pUS sales at top automakers rise on improving inventory, Toyota struggles
RE
12:01pGeneral Motors Reports Q1 US Sales Up 18% Year on Year
MT
11:05aGM quarterly auto sales rise 17.6%
RE
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 161 B - -
Net income 2023 8 048 M - -
Net cash 2023 10 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,30x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 51 155 M 51 155 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 167 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 36,68 $
Average target price 50,09 $
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fred Killeen Chief Information Officer
Kent E. Helfrich CTO, Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.04%51 155
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.72%191 844
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG15.28%82 272
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.92%78 805
BMW AG21.06%70 247
FORD MOTOR COMPANY8.34%50 399
