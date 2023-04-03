Industrials Slip After ISM Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies slipped after the weakest reading of factory activity since the depths of the pandemic.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey dropped to 46.3% from 47.7% in the prior month, the lowest reading since May 2020. It was the fifth-consecutive month of contraction, in one of the most persuasive signs that the U.S. is entering a recession.

General Motors shares slipped after the auto-making giant posted a slight decrease in quarterly vehicle sales.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1723ET